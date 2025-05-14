Politics
While the boycott of Turkey's trends, here is what President Erdogan said to Shehbaz Sharif: … Pakistan, Turki Dosti Zindabad!
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan reaffirmed his firm support for Pakistan, calling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif his dear brother, in the midst of public indignation in India against open support in Pakistan after operation Indias Sindoor after the Pahalgam terrorist attack supported by Pak.
In an article on social networks, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif praised Erdoans “strong support and unshakable solidarity”.
Pakistan is proud of its longtime fraternal links, experienced in time and sustainable with Trkiye, I am particularly grateful for the constructive role of its excellence and its efforts determined in the promotion of peace in South Asia, also said Sharif.
Responding to this, Erdoan praised the Dinde-Pakistan link as rare and resilient: Dear brother @cmshehbaz, Fraternity in Turkey-Pakistan is one of the best examples of real friendship as in the past, we will continue to keep you in good and bad moments in the future!
The Indians call for “Turkey, the boycott of Azerbaijan”
The “Boycott of Turkey” campaign in India has gained steam following revelations that Turkey had provided, according to the preliminary report, of armed drones used during recent attacks on Indian soil. Citizens, traders and right -wing groups have launched generalized calls to boycott Turkish products and Azerbaijani and tourism products.
Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Cait intervenes
Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), a key affiliate of the RSS, published a strong declaration condemning military cooperation of turkeys with Pakistan.
We demand immediate economic sanctions, the suspension of all flights and a total boycott of tourism and products targeting Turkey, the SJM said in an official statement.
The confederation of all the merchants of India (Cait) echoes similar feelings, urging its members to the national level to reduce all commercial and travelers with Turkey and Azerbaijan.
Such support open in Pakistan in the midst of hostilities cannot be tolerated. Indian merchants must take a stand, said Cait.
Turkish drones behind cross -border strikes?
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed on May 9 that the drones used by Pakistan in cross -border strikes were of Turkish origin.
Preliminary reports indicate that drones are ASISGUARD Turkish Manufacturing Singar models, she said in a press briefing.
The report has strengthened the perception that Turkey actively helps the military efforts of the Pakistans, angry with Indian citizens.
Indian travel platforms urge the boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan
Makemytrip advises non -essential trips
In the midst of a growing reaction against Turkey and Azerbaijan for their support in Pakistan following the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, the Indian travel platform Makemytrip has greatly urged travelers to avoid non-essential travel in the two countries.
“Solidarity with our nation and out of a deep respect for our armed forces, we strongly support this feeling and all advise on all non -essential trips to Azerbaijani and Turkey,” said May 14.
The opinion follows a sharp drop in travel reserve for Turkey and Azerbaijan fell by 60%, while cancellations increased by 250% in last week.
The founder of the elderlyrip calls for preference “ made in india ''
The founder and president of the Easemytrip, Nishant Pitti, extended the feeling of boycott beyond travel, urging Indians to reconsider their purchases of Chinese products.
“India must make the right choices in particular with Chinese products,” said Pitti, focusing on a preference for Made in India products. His call comes after China's position on Operation Sindoor, where Beijing would have sympathized with Islamabad while blocking efforts to designate terrorists based in Pakistan as part of the United Nations Security Council's terrorist list.
Ixigo suspends reservations from Turkey, Azerbaijan and China
Another major player, Ixigo, completely suspended the flight and hotel reservations for Turkey, Azerbaijan and China. In a press release, the company confirmed its decision, citing recent geopolitical developments and public feelings.
Given recent developments and public feelings, we have deleted the lists of flights and hotels for these destinations, said the company.
Mass cancellations in Uttar Pradesh
The boycott movement has led to more than 15,000 cancellations from the Uttar Pradesh, in particular from the Purvchal region, which includes cities like Varanasi, Azamgarh and Mau. Travel agencies and airlines provide full refund to customers withdrawing their solidarity travel plans.
Indian Airlines also intervened, announcing 100% reimbursements for all passengers canceling their trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan, highlighting strong support for national feeling.
Türkiye and Azerbaijan are with Pakistan
Tensions increased when Turkey and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their support in Pakistan despite its support for cross -border terrorism and its aggressive position after the Sindoor operation.
The official declaration of Azerbaijan on the India-Pakistan tensions would be aligned with the position of the Pakistans, still igniting controversy. Meanwhile, Turkey expressed its solidarity with Pakistan.
With Indias Travel and Business Community gathering behind the boycott, the economic impact on Turkey and Azerbaijan remains to be seen. While geopolitical tensions continue, Indian companies make solid decisions alignment on public feeling.
