



Earlier this week, President Donald Trump has signed an executive decree which, according to him, will force Big Pharma to reduce the prices of prescription drugs paid by the Americans to equal the prices paid in other countries. It certainly seems a good idea. We pay by far the highest prices in the world, for everything, from the Abilify antipsychotic to the Zepbound weight loss medication.

But don't be hopeful yet and not only because the proposal is, many experts, of questionable legality. The order is supervised in the absurd premise according to which the high prices arise from the United States subsidizing a bunch of freeloaders from around the world. In truth, we pay more because we subsidize business monopolies, including major pharmaceutical products managers (PBM), which increase the prices of medicines at home.

Trump's order assumes that Big Pharma will not simply choose to increase the prices billed outside the United States

Although the order of Trumps criticizes medication manufacturers, it would tolerate the pursuit of profits and prices for prices from Big Pharma. This would leave the greatest intermediaries of the PBMS whose Trump identity claims not to know it, even if his administration continues them for having increased the unscathed insulin prices. And that would divert the examination of these PBMS mother companies, such as Unitedhealth Group, whose results depend on anti -competitive commercial models.

Trump is right to say that drug prices are too high. A Rand study in January 2024 revealed that we pay almost three times more for prescriptions than other high -income countries. In 2023, the median price of the annual list for new brand medicines increased by $ 300,000 by 35%. It is therefore understandable that a KFF survey in July 2023 revealed that the majority of Americans feared being able to afford their drugs, with 3 out of 10 declaring that they did not take them as prescribed due to costs. Too often, patients pay for their lives.

Trump is also right to say that Big Pharma plays a big role in this crisis. Manufacturers play the patent process for brand medicines to maintain high prices and block the more affordable generic and biosimular options from the arrival of the market. Although they demand this research and the development of the high price fund for new drugs, their own files show that greed also plays a leading role. A 2024 Consumer Advocacy Public Citizen Consumer report found the excessive prices paid by the Americans for the self-enrichment of the prescription medication fund, including share buybacks, dividends to shareholders and the remuneration of managers, who far exceed their investments in innovation.

There is no way to reduce the costs of drugs for American patients without costing Big Pharma, whose managers can afford terrace dinners in Mar-A-Lago and heavy donations to the Trumps inauguration fund, and the largest PBM, which Trump admits to being worse than pharmaceutical companies. They don't even make a product and make a fortune.

Thus, the assets order so vaguely that it is not clear that if the rules would only apply to federal programs such as Medicare and Medicaid or more broadly in terms of commercial levels ignore greed swelling American pharmaceutical prices. His order, for example, has almost nothing to say about the role of PBMs. These intermediaries negotiate pharmacy services in the name of health plans with drug manufacturers and pharmacies. The Big Three CVS Caremark, Cigna groups express scripts and groups United Optumrx represent almost 80% of American prescription drug complaints, which gives them a huge lever effect to demand the discounts of drug manufacturers in exchange for coverage.

We cannot export our local drug price crisis.

Since the discounts are based on the list prices, PBMs are encouraged to prefer drugs with higher list prices, even when cheaper generics and biosimilars are available. Indeed, PBM discounts and fees represent 42% of each dollar spent on brand drugs on the commercial market, according to a research company on health care Nephron Research. Other high -income countries provide universal health care and directly negotiate drug prices with manufacturers, eliminating the need for PBM.

Thus, rather than targeting the abuses of patents of large pharmas or the market of the PBMS, the decree prevails over the decree would oblige manufacturers to sell their drugs to American patients at the lowest price available abroad. If manufacturers do not voluntarily comply with this most favored policy of the nation, Trump's order directs the Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to propose rules that bind the prices of drugs paid in the United States to those of other countries. And, yes, these prices are often considerably lower. For example, a one-month offer of NOVO Nordisks Ozempic costs $ 969 in the United States, compared to $ 59 in Germany.

It looks great. But Trump's order assumes that Big Pharma will not simply choose to increase the prices billed outside the United States, which has given them more in line with the inflated prices that we pay. He also assumes that Trump has the power to make all this a very big if. Trump published a similar decree during his first mandate, but a federal judge blocked him for procedural reasons. Health policy experts predict that the Monday order will come up against similar legal challenges, and the markets also seem to think, the actions of the drug manufacturer increasing more than 6% in some cases following the announcement.

Even if the Trumps order had to take effect, however, it would do nothing to solve the deep causes of the problem it claims to solve. This would require to prohibit patent abuses from the pharmaceutical industry and to pursue implementing measures against those who have violated antitrust laws. This would mean prohibiting PBM from accepting the discounts. Finally, this would mean taking the mother's mother companies, that is to say that the giant Health Insurance Conglomerates who have them, who also tougate patients and taxpayers for medical services by breaking them.

It is unlikely that nothing less than these structural reforms cause significant changes. Until the decision -makers boil down as a growing gap between the prices of the inflated list of drugs and the real costs of these drugs, we should expect the same system[ic] A dysfunction that exists today to no longer eat and worsen in the future, explains Antonio Ciaccia, CEO of the price for the prices of non -profit medicines 46brooklyn. In other words, we cannot export our local crisis in medication pricing. This is something that we have to repair ourselves.

