



Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more An Indian legislator is confronted with criticism for having made offensive comments against an army spokesperson following the conflict with Pakistan, the opposition leaders calling for his apologies and resignation. In a public speech on Tuesday, Vijay Shah, member of the Hindu nationalist party of Narendra Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggested that Colonel Sofiya Qureshi came from the community of people who had attacked India. Colonel Qureshi, assigned to inform the media with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, after the bursting of the conflict, comes from the minority Muslim community. India and Pakistan are dangerously close to a large -scale war last week after the Indian army has conducted missile attacks against what it allegedly alleged as a terrorist training camps across the border. Pakistan retaliated and, for four consecutive days, the two parties exchanged heavy shot across the border as well as drone and missile attacks for military facilities. India claimed to have carried out the strikes of May 7, nicknamed the Sindoor operation, in retaliation for the massacre of 26 people, mainly Hindu tourists, in cashmere on April 22. New Delhi blamed the rival nation for supporting the armed men who led the attack. Islamabad rejected the accusation and called for an independent investigation. India has long accused Pakistan of having fueled an armed separatist movement with cashmere, the majority Muslim Himalayas region which they both control in part but claim in whole. Narendra Modi visits the base of the Air Force Adampur in Punjab, India, May 13, 2025 ( Indian press information office )) Speaking at a public event in Indore City, Mr. Shah said that Mr. Modi had sent a sister from their community to teach the cashmere attackers a lesson. They killed our Hindu brothers by making them remove their clothes, said the minister, which means armed men. They watched our sisters, so Modiji sent a sister of their community to strip them and teach them a lesson. Mr. Shah immediately attracted the condemnation of opposition leaders who called his derogatory and shameful remarks. “A Minister of the Government of the BJP Madhya Pradesh has made a very derogatory, shameful and cheap remark about our brave girl colonel Sofia Qureshi. Pahalgam terrorists wanted to divide the country, but the country was united throughout Operation Sindoor to give an appropriate response to the terrorists, “said Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the main party of the opposition congress. He called for Moda to immediately reject such a minister. The leaders of the Congress Party denounced Mr. Shah's remarks as an attack on national unity, military dignity and the honor of Indian women. Such comments have only been made because Colonel Sofia Qureshi is a Muslim, “Harish Rawat, former chief minister of the northern Uttarakhand of the Congress Party. Shah said on Wednesday that he regretted his remarks on the army colonel and that he was ready to apologize ten times.

