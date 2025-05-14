



Imagine that someone in a position of great political power has created a hundred billion raffle tickets and made them available for a public purchase. If you buy the tickets, you will eventually receive a reward: a proportional quantity of magic beans and finally each magic bean will be exchangeable for an American dollar. What could be more, if you buy the raffle tickets early, you can get them for less than a dollar, maybe as little as five hundred each. Not only will raffle tickets end up winning more traditional currency; You can also vote on the company's questions with your raffle tickets and help manage the magic offer, and the more tickets you buy, the more you say. Oh, and the creator of the raffle will keep a lot of tickets for himself, and a large part of the income generated by the magical economy will also return to him.

This actually describes the functioning of a new cryptocurrency created by World Liberty Financial, a company affiliated with the Trump family, President Donald Trump being his main defender of cryptography. Cryptocurrency, a so-called governance token called WLFI, is the raffle ticket, and another cryptocurrency, a stablecoin called USD1, is the magic bean. World Liberty treats in the emerging decentralized finance industry, in which cryptocurrency instruments allow users to bypass the traditional and regulated banking ecosystem for travel, storage and loan of money. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are fixed at a single money value, such as an American dollar, although they are not always as stable: terra, a formerly successful stable, lost its ankle and suffered a collapse in 2022. The stabbed are harmful within the limits of the law, as long as they do not seem to function as security (like, for example, the stock of public society). A banner on the World Liberty website serves as a legal non-responsibility clause: World Liberty Financial does not consider tokens as titles. Donald Trump and son quietly assumed a majority participation of World Liberty, in January, through a company called DT Marks Defi. Although the small print specify that no member of the Trump family is an officer, director or employee of World Liberty, DT Marks Defi receives seventy-five percent of the net income of his subsidiary societies. (The remaining twenty-five percent return to Axiom Management Group, which is linked to two of the official leaders of World Libertys, Chase Herro and Zachary Folkman, a pair of self-written crypto-punks, whose other companies include, in Folkmans Case, a company called Hotter Girls.)

Trump is a skeptic of ONETIME cryptography who announced, in a tweet in 2019, I am not a fan of Bitcoin. However, in recent years, he has praised several varieties of magic beans, bringing a boost to an industry in which new companies are often died on arrival. In 2022, he published Trump Digital Trading Cards, a series of non -buttocks that continued to produce new lots, including an edition of January 2024, Mugshot, featuring his flagrant police photo. (Bulk buyers from the NFT cup have received invitations to Mar-A-Lago.) Three days before its inauguration, it launched a so-called meme piece, cryptocurrencies based on online notoriety which become de facto pyramid schemes as anticipated buyers are sold at higher prices. $ Trump consists of a billion pieces, including eighty percent have been kept by companies related to Trump, and the rest sold to the public. It would have made around three hundred and fifty million dollars in revenue in its sale and has a market capitalization of nearly three billion dollars; Trump activity obtains costs for each Trump transaction.

The price of the same part is now reduced to less than a fifth of its top of all time, and the majority of its buyers have seen their purchases lose value. An official piece of Melania Trump released shortly after Trumps was even worse. But $ Trump received a recent bump during the fight against Fight Fight, a company associated with the Trump organization and its crypto projects, organized a competition in which the two hundred and twenty holders of the memes play won invitations to a gala dinner with Donald Trump, to be organized at the Trump National Golf Club near Washington, DC (Black Tie is optional. Explicit to attract the attention of Trumps, lending magic beans a new attraction as a lobbying tool. Trumps on the prices.) On Tuesday, a small Chinese company that operates an electronic commerce company on Tiktok announced plans for a crisis of three million dollars to follow the purchase of $ Trump and the Bitcoinat.

The global freedom operation has much larger implications than the meth piece, because its stablecoin, which can be easily and reliable exchanged against American dollars, creates something like an entire underground economy sponsored by Trump. It is as if a new bank had opened under the name of the presidents in office, and that it was sent large quantities of funds by various foreign companies and political liteists. The main WLFI buyers have included Justin Sun, a Chinese crypto entrepreneur, who bought seventy-five million dollars, and DWF Labs, a cryptocurrency trading company based in Abu Dhabi, which bought twenty-five million dollars. In March, World Liberty announced that it had sold more than half a billion dollars of his token. Earlier this month, another investment company based in Abu Dhabi announced that it would use USD1, the stablecoin controlled by World Liberty, for an investment of two billion dollars in Binance, the largest exchange of cryptocurrency in the world.

The purchase of Trumpian magic beans offers a way to buy an influence, much like the way foreign dignitaries could rent rooms at the Trump Hotel in DC during the first Trumps administration. But World Liberty makes the rental of picturesque hotel rooms in comparison. The more money there is that flows into WLFI and USD1, the more legitimate and precious these currencies are, the more their stock market capitalization is getting closer. TETHER, the largest stablecoin, has a market capitalization almost a hundred and fifty billion dollars, with more than thirty billion dollars in daily negotiation volume. World Liberty aspires to create something similar.

The American public has been flooded news from the self-enrichment of Trump families for so long that many of their transactions have barely created an excitement. This week, it was revealed that the administration was preparing to accept the gift of a luxury Boeing 747-8 jet offered by the royal family of Qatar, to be used as a new Air Force One, at least until a new air force is completed by Boeing. The Defense Ministry will receive the jet, but when Trump will leave his duties, he would be given to his presidential library, effectively transforming the plane, worth four hundred million dollars, into private possession, which this arrangement seems to contradict the clause of foreign leaders. (Trump rejected ethical concerns by saying that the drop in a gift would be stupid.) In the crypto field, however, a reaction against Trumps can lie down at Congress. Last week, some Democrats in the Senate relied on the adoption of a friendly popular bill in the light of presidents of the presidents. In a little almost eccentric euphemism, senator Cynthia Lummis, a republican Wyoming, recently told Times, optics are difficult. But the Trump family has so far properly bet that no one will stop them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/culture/infinite-scroll/how-donald-trumps-crypto-dealings-push-the-bounds-of-corruption The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos