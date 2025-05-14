China criticizes the US trade agreement-UK, warning agreements should not “target or harm a third party”

China has criticized the United Kingdom's trade agreement with the United States, saying that no agreement should “target or harm a third party”, in the midst of concerns that the agreement could see the Chinese products excluded from the British supply chains.

Experts say that Beijing's response indicates that countries, including Australia, will have to find a delicate balance between negotiation with the United States on prices and the maintenance of China on the side.

The first agreement following the Price regime of US President Donald Trump saw withdrawals lowered from the main British products, including steel and cars.

However, the reduction was provided that the United Kingdom “meets the American requirements” on the security of the supply chain and the ownership of certain facilities.

The Financial Times newspaper reported that British officials have confirmed the United States intended to target China with these stipulations.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jiang, said on Wednesday at a press conference that “cooperation between countries should not aim or harm a third party”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has joined support since the imposition of American prices, this week meeting the president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva. (Reuters: Tingshu Wang / Pool))

A spokesperson for the British government department for business and trade said that “trade and investment with China remain important for the United Kingdom” and that he would continue to engage with questions “in the United Kingdom and global interests”.

The expert in China at the Chatham House reflection group, Dr. Yu Jie, told ABC Australia should note Beijing's response, as she considers what to do about the basic rate of 10% in Australian exports to the United States.

“China has offered a warning to the rest of the world, that if other countries decide to be on the side of the United States, China will continue and punish them, I think the message was quite strong and clear”, “ Dr. Yu said.

“The commercial and economic link between China and Australia is larger than the United Kingdom in terms of variety of products, also in terms of variety of imports and exports.

“The Australian government will probably have to weigh on this more cautiously when they come to take care of Beijing and also Washington.”

The United Kingdom has balanced reconstruction relations with the United States, China and the European Union after Brexit, while trying not to withdraw the only time.

British Chancellor Rachel Reeves visited Beijing earlier this year to restart the economic and financial discussions that had blocked for years.

China is the fifth trade partner of the United Kingdom, bilateral trade exceeding $ 98.4 billion ($ 203 billion) in 2024.

Dr. Yu said that the new British Labor government has worked to reset relations with China since its entry into office, but that the US trade agreement has made it more difficult to implement a political program coherent with Beijing.

She said that it remained to see how Beijing could react against the United Kingdom, but this could involve importation rules for certain British companies, similar to the restrictions already in place on certain American companies.

The clauses of the United States supply chain concern China

Jeffrey Henderson, vice-president of the China research network in Europe, said that the American clauses concerning the security and the source of the supply chain could indicate how future commercial transactions with America will shape.

He said China would be most concerned about the fact that its components were limited on the British cars market, which received a stay of the American tariff plan.

The Briton also has significant participation in the pharmaceutical market in the United States, but this has a limited contribution from China.

“The American government can use the British trade agreement as a demonstration, in other words,” this is how we propose to proceed in the future, so that those of you have a major Chinese presence in your supply chains and all the products you send to the United States, then beware, “said Professor Henderson.

Professor Emeritus at the University of Bristol said it was clear that the reaction of China showed that it was ready to “retaliate” if his companies were abolished from international supply chains.

Tensions on the trade agreement have occurred while China has confirmed a break on non -pricing measures against 17 American entities.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has announced a 90 -day break on US companies placed on its unreliable list of entities.

Foreign organizations on the list are prohibited from importing, exporting and investing in China.

28 other American companies on the Chinese export control list will also receive a 90 -day stay.

The announcement comes after China has reduced most prices on American products to 10%, compared to 125%, following an agreement with the United States.

America has abandoned its new sample from Chinese products at 30%, the new tariff measures having come into force just after midnight Wednesday in Washington, local time.

