UE-UK's links have currently been the hottest since before the 2016 Brexit referendum. Although this partly reflects the British change of government last July, a key external factor is the tumult of the Trump administration which brought London and Brussels closer.

So much so that, before the large summit of the United Kingdom on Monday, May 19, a disclosed program indicates that the two parties can supervise their renewed partnership as a chaos of the Trump team. The flight indicates the importance of free and open trade, rather than prices, and highlights the vital nature of multilateralism and international development.

Although the final details are always hammered, in particular fishing quotas and a possible mobility agreement for young people, it seems likely that the two parties will announce a deeper strategic partnership. This is built from the EU-EU 2020 trade and cooperation agreement (TCA) agree between the Prime Minister of the E-UK, Boris Johnson, and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

One of the largest missing gaps in TCA is a defense and security agreement, an omission that has only become clear in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. The New Deal is therefore likely to be a centerpiece of announcements on Monday which will include a geopolitical preamble which hires both parties to support Ukraine and wider questions, in particular the fight against climate change, which is increasingly supervised in Europe in terms of economic security.

Beyond these strategic imperatives, there will also be encouragement to closer cooperation in the defense industry. This could even see British companies benefit from the 150 billion euros (218.5 billion dollars).

However, although the Security and Defense Agreement is relatively not controversial in British politics, the deeper economic ties with the EU will trigger more debates. This is following recent comments from British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, who said that improving commercial links with the EU is undoubtedly more important than concluding a major economic agreement with the United States.

The British public also seems to support this point of view. More than half (58%) of voters want a narrower trade with the EU, against only one in five (20%) which prefer to deepen links with the United States, according to a recent BMG research survey.

This feeling is also reinforced by the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, who recently argued that having a more open economy to trade with the EU … would be beneficial. It is important that we do everything we can to make sure that all the decisions made on the Brexit front do not damage the long -term commercial position. So I hope that we can use it to start rebuilding this relationship.

The reason why this problem is so pressing is the appetite of the authorities in both powers to improve growth. TCA is a hard agreement on Brexit which saw the economic ties with the EU considerably reduced.

Indeed, the agreement of the United Kingdom could be the first commercial negotiation in history in which the barriers have increased, rather than downwards, compared to the status quo. It is therefore only a starting solution to the future economic collaboration of the United Kingdom-EU.

On the economic level, what becomes clearer five years after the signing of TCA is that it created structural obstacles to a trade that does not improve considerably. This was also highlighted by groups of national companies such as British chambers of commerce.

The EU obtained a large part of what he wanted from TCA, including a zero rate, a zero quota agreement for goods, in which he manages a surplus with the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Brussels has given few services, which is a British force. The more the agreement remains unchanged, the more pressing it is for London to reform it.

Part of the challenge with the TCA 2020 is that it was struck in just eight months. So what is called a bare agreement was the almost inevitable result.

However, as significant as the reset of Brexit on Monday can be proven, it is perhaps only the first of the multiple renegotiations in the decade or both to come. In other words, unless a future British government is still an unexpected attempt to join the EU.

Admittedly, there is growing support in certain parts of the population for having joined the Brussels based club. This includes the Scottish National Party and many broader politicians on the left field and the political center. However, the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer having excluded the members of the EU, and the conservatives now having very few pro-Brussels legislators, it is unlikely that the United Kingdom returns to the club during this political generation, and perhaps never.

Rather than considering the next summit as a unique process, it is therefore likely that the period beyond can see new bilateral transactions of the United Kingdom to re-model the partnership, potentially in a scenario similar to the recent-EU recent relationships. The Swiss example is interesting in its parallels with the United Kingdom, given that in 1992, Switzerland voted from 50.3 to 49.7% against membership in the European Economic Area, which is an extension of the EUS single market to the Member States of the European Free Trade Association. During the period that followed, Switzerland negotiated a series of transactions with the Brussels based club.

If the British experience with the EU is similar, it will be one of the great ironies of the 2016 referendum. In other words, despite the plebiscite which saw approximately 52% of the population voting apparently to reduce the links with the club based in Brussels, London must have devoted enormous attention to Europe since then.

Thus, the future UKS relationship with the EU is still far from being completely redefined for the Brexit era, despite massive efforts to do so. In addition, opinions on the relationship that the nation wishes to have with the club may well change considerably, in a more or less integrationist direction, while political and public opinion evolves towards the 2030s.

The writer is associated with LSE Ideas at the London School of Economics