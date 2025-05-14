After the traces of the PM Modi, Shehbaz Sharif Visit the cantonment to Siallekot | Latest news from India





One day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur air base operation, Sindoor, his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif visited the canton of Pasteur in Siackot on Wednesday and interacted with officers and soldiers. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) is expressed during a transmission parade to Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, in Abbottabad. (AFP file) According to an official press release, Sharif met officers and soldiers who participated in the Bunyan al-Marsoos operation against India, reprisals for the operation of New Delhi, Sindoor. Follow the live updates to the news from India-Pakistan here The Pakistani Prime Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif, the head of the army Asim Munnir, the Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Attaulah Tarar, Commander of the Corps Sialkot and leaders civilians and soldiers. Sharif also addressed the officers and soldiers present and plans to visit other air bases and naval bases to meet officers and staff from Pakistan Air Force and the Pakistani navy, according to the press release. Read also | With the S-400 in the background, the salvation of the PM Modi to Adampur Air Base Junks Pakistan's says What did Modi said to Adampur? Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Adampur air base on Tuesday morning in Punjab and interacted with Indian Air Force staff who played a crucial role in successfully thwarting Pakistan's attempt to strike civil and military facilities. The leaders of terrorism understood that there will be only one result of the rise in eyes to India, of destruction … There will be only one result of the abolition of the blood of the innocents … Destruction and great destruction … The terrorists were seated under the protection of the Pakistani army … The Indian army made the Pakistani army bit the dust, said PM Modi. Read also | What is Bhargavastra? Indigenous system of India to counter drone swarms The new complaint from Pakistan Punjab Minister of Punjab of Pakistan, Azma Bukhari, said on Wednesday that military action against India had been designed under the supervision of the president of the PML-N in power Nawaz Sharif. The whole operation against India was designed under the supervision of the former Prime Minister and chief of the PML-N Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power and has now designed the entire operation against India, said Bukhari. (With PTI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/after-pm-modi-visit-to-adampur-air-base-shehbaz-sharif-visits-cantonment-in-sialkot-101747232268455.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos