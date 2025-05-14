Trump meets the new head of Syria in Saudi Arabia





Riyadh, the American president of Saudi Arabia (AP), Donald Trump, met on Wednesday the Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia, the first meeting between the two leaders of the two nations in 25 years and who could serve as a turning point for Syria while he struggles to emerge from decades of international isolation.

Reunion, on the touch of Trumps, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, mark an important turn of the events for a Syria which always adapts to life after the rule of more than 50 years and sheltered from the Assad family, and for its new chief, which once had an American bonus of $ 10 million for its arrest.

Trump congratulated Al-Sharaa to journalists after the meeting, saying that he was a young and attractive. Hard to cook. Hardly passed. Passed very hard. Fighter.

Under the name of war Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Al-Sharaa had links with Al-Qaida and joined insurgents fighting against the American forces in Iraq before entering the Syrian war. He was even imprisoned by American troops for several years.

He had a real shot to keep him together, said Trump. He is a real leader. He led a charge, and he is quite incredible.

Trump had announced the day before when he had launched his three countries tour in the Middle East in Riyadh which he also moved to raise American sanctions imposed on Syria under the autocrat deposited Bashar Assad.

People in all of Syria have applauded in the streets and triggered fireworks on Tuesday evening to celebrate, hoping that their nation is locked from credit cards and global finance could join the economy of the world when they need the most investment.

The meeting came even after the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously asked Trump not to raise sanctions against Syria, again highlighting an increasing dissatisfaction between the White House and the Israeli government as his war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip is raging.

Trump told Gulf Cooperation Council after meeting Al-Sharaa that he ended the sanctions against Syria in order to give a new start to the country.

This gives them a chance of greatness. The sanctions were really paralyzing, very powerful, said Trump.

Trump said Al-Sharaa had agreed to join the Abraham agreements and finally recognized Israel, but Syria has not confirmed this. Trump told journalists, I think they have to straighten up. I told him, I hope you will join his recovery. He said, yes. But they have a lot of work to do.

A historic closed -door meeting

Trump said on Tuesday that he would meet Al-Sharaa, who flew to the Saudi capital for face to face.

Even before its ruinous civil war which began in 2011, Syria fought under a closely controlled socialist economy and under sanctions by the United States as sponsor of the state of terror since 1979.

Al-Sharaa is the first Syrian leader to meet an American president since Hafez Assad met Bill Clinton in Geneva in 2000. Trump-Al-Sharaa's meeting took place behind closed doors, and the White House later said that she had lasted a little more than 30 minutes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined the meeting with Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Al-Sharaa by phone. Turkey was a main support from Al-Sharaa and its rebellious faction.

I am very convinced that it would give them a chance, said Trump about Syria. It will not be easy anyway, so gives them a good strong luck. And it was my honor to do it.

What happened during the meeting?

The press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said in a statement that Trump urged Al-Sharaa to diplomatically recognize Israel, said all foreign terrorists to leave Syria and help the United States to arrest any resurgence of the Islamic State group.

Trump, a Republican, also asked the Syrian government to assume responsibility for a dozen detention centers holding some 9,000 alleged members of the Islamic State group, added Leavitt. Prisons are managed by forces supported by the United States and led by the United States, which led the military campaign against extremists and checked the last ribbon in the field they held in March 2019.

As part of an agreement concluded in March between the Syrian government and the forces led by the Kurds, all border passages with Iraq and Turkey, airports and oil fields in the northeast would be under the control of central governments by the end of the year.

Trumps desire to Syria to resume prisons also signals the potential of a complete American military withdrawal from Syria.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Trump and Al-Sharaa had discussed the Syrian-American partnership in the fight against terrorism and armed groups such as stability.

Ali-Sharaas Militant Past of Israeli worrying sparks

Al-Sharaa was appointed interim president of Syria in January, a month after a superb offensive of groups of insurgents led by Al-Sharaas Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, or HTS, who took Damascus storm, ending the 54th anniversary of the Assad family.

Many Arab Gulf leaders have joined the new government in Damascus and Trump, believing that it was a rampart against Irans in influence in Syria, where it helped support the government of Assads during a civil war.

But a long-standing American Israel has been deeply skeptical about the extremist past of Al-Sharaas and was warned of the rapid recognition of the new government. The demand occurred during the visit of Netanyahus to Washington last month, according to an Israeli official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the subject.

Israel concerned a cross -border attack similar to Hamas on October 7, 2023, the assault could come from Syria. Israel also fears that Al-Sharaa and his Islamist past can be a threat to its northern border.

Trumps Move draws the acclamations of the Syrians

Syrians have applauded the announcement by Trump that the United States will move to raise sanctions against the nation of the besieged Middle East.

The Sana news agency managed by the State has published videos and photographs of Syrians acclaiming on Place Omeyyad, the largest in the country's capital, Damascus. Others have horny car horns or agitated the new Syrian flag to celebrate.

People whistled and applauded while fireworks lit the night sky.

A declaration by the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the announcement a central turning point for the Syrian people while we are trying to get out of a long and painful chapter of the war.

The abolition of these sanctions offers a vital opportunity for Syria to continue stability, self -sufficiency and significant national reconstruction, led by and for the Syrian people, added the press release.

Madhani reported the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. The photographer of Associated Press Alex Brandon and the writers Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey; TIA Goldenberg in Tel Aviv, Israel and Bassem MROUE in Beirut contributed to this report.

