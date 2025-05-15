Between freedom of expression and niretika

The case who stung a student from the Faculty of Fine Arts and the design of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the initials SSS has become a controversy. In this case, the public wonders if the criticism should be in accordance with the promotion of ethics?

SSS was arrested by police from Soumedang Regency, West Java, Tuesday (6/5/2025). He is suspected of making an artificial intelligence (AI) which contains images which, according to many Indonesians, are inappropriate. The images in question are Prabowo SUBIANTO and JOKO WIDODO (Jokowi) kissing.

The image was downloaded from his social media X last March. The head of the Public Information Office of the Division of Public Relations of the National Police, Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, said that the process of investigating the case which took the snapshot began with a report dated March 24, 2025.

After following the investigation process, the police arrested SSS on May 7. The student was appointed suspect and accused of article 45 paragraph (1) in collaboration with article 27 paragraph (1) and article 51 paragraph (1) of the electronic law and the law on transactions (Uu ITE) with a penalty of 12 years in prison and a fine of 1 Millilion IDR.

However, Bareskrim Polri suspended his detention on the basis of a request from the person concerned, the parents, the lawyers and the ITB. Through his lawyer, Khaerudin Hamid Ali Sulaiman, SSS apologized to Prabowo and Jokowi for the same. He also regretted his actions.

However, the case where SSS took on hold received the attention of many parties. Both in terms of law, policy and moral standards. Indonesia, which is always thick of oriental culture, sees the image of the kiss of Prabowo and Jokowi as contrary to ethics. But from a political point of view, this is considered an expression of troubles on the situation in the country.

A number of political observers consider the memes manufactured by SSS as nothing more than the criticism of Prabowo and Jokowi. Dedi Kurnia Syah as Executive Director of Political Opinion Indonesia (IPO) said that the appearance of the image of the meme was not a great thing in political and democratic nuances.

According to Dedi, political elites should have the freedom to be criticized, and there is no limit to that.

“With the convocation of suspects status in the image manufacturer, it is in fact a threat of civil freedoms and there are efforts to spread fear in the public to instill political personalities,” said Dedi when he is contacted by VOI.

“The DPR must return to construction, by establishing regulations or by revising related regulations, so that public flexibility is given again,” he added.

The same has been said by researchers from the Center for Political Studies from the University of Indonesia (Puskapol Ui) Teuku Harza Mauludi. He understands that the meme is an innuendo of the current Indonesian political situation, which, according to him, is so pragmatic, alias the priority of compromises on ideology.

This said Harza, was because Prabowo and Jokowi before the 2024 presidential election were two opposite people. They are now united because of something of a transactional nature.

“It's like,” okay, I (Jokowi) support you (Prabowo), but you (prabowo) make my son vice-president “, for example. It is good if you want to be criticized in the form of art or meme,” said Harza.

Criticism or satire containing similar images is in fact not new, especially in Western countries, according to Harza's observations. In 2016, a wall image of US President Donald Trump kissed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The image was also made as a form of criticism because Trump is considered too subordinate and sweet for Russia, leaving the great interest of Russia for the war of Ukraine and benefiting from Russia.

If it was withdrawn, in 1990, to be precise, there was also a scene of kissing between the leader of the eastern Germany Erich Honecker and the Soviet leader Leonid Brejnev on the Berlin Wall.

The wall contained a satire on the pressure felt by the people of Eastern Germany under the communist regime.

“It was also a form of satire in his time, although there was no artificial intelligence, such an artistic form has existed for a long time and in the Western world, it was considered legal and normal,” said Harza.

This type of meme cannot be accepted by certain Indonesians who support character and masculinity. Indonesians are not used to seeing two men kissing, especially what circulates now is a big figure. Thus, instead of being considered a satire or a criticism, the memes prabowo and jokowi are seen in terms of decency.

“They do not focus on criticism, they rather focus on the image, which seems to be just to attack the sexuality of the two figures,” said Harza.

“In fact, if we abandon this context, in fact (even) criticizes the democracy of Indonesia at the moment.”

Contacted separately, the observer of criminal law Farizal Pranata Bahri said that the determination of the suspect of the ITB SSS by the police was appropriate. Farizal stressed that the head of state is a symbol of the government so that his honor is maintained by the law which regulates it.

“This does not mean limiting freedom of expression, but freedom must also be limited by normative rules that have been regulated in previous laws,” said Farizal.

In addition, Farizal did not judge that there was something bad with the imposition of the ite law to trap SSS, as many people have spoken. According to him, the article describes the digital actions that change or manipulate or damage a person's image or photo so that it seems authentic to the objective against the law.

“Authenticity here includes the transformation of the original photo into the same or caricature so that it looks like the original in a digital way,” said Farizal.

The speaker of the Faculty of Law, Mulawarman University, Samarinda, Herdiansyah Hamzah, believes that the detention of SSS who has been accused of the article on the decency of the ITE law is unreasonable. He encouraged the laws to see this meme as a work of art.

“The kiss of Jokowi and Prabowo in the context of works of art is the fruit of freedom of expression and the intention is to give a message to the public that there is excessive and unnatural intimacy,” he said.

Former President Jokowi himself responded to the same face which has become viral. According to the father of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a photo of himself and Prabowo goes too far.

He warned all parties that in democracy does not mean that everything can be done without taking into account the ethics in force in Indonesia.

“Do not say anything about democracy, it's okay, there is a limit,” he said.

