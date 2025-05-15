Trump meets the Syrian acting leader of links, says it willing to conclude an agreement with Iran-Xinhua





Us President Donald Trump (1st L), Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud (C) and Syrian Interim Leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa (R, Front) is waiting for Meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, On May 14, 2025. Leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to Normalizing Bilateral links, while expressing his desire to conclude an agreement with Iran. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined Trump and the Saudi crown prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud online at the meeting, Anadolu agency managed by the state of Türkiye reported. (Saudi agency / press document via Xinhua) Riyadh, May 14 (Xinhua) – US President Donald Trump held a meeting on Wednesday with Syrian acting chief Ahmed Al -Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to discuss the normalization of bilateral ties, while expressing his desire to conclude an agreement with Iran. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined Trump and the Saudi crown prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud online at the meeting, Anadolu agency managed by the state of Türkiye reported. Trump's meeting with Al -Sharaa – the first between an American president and a Syrian leader for decades – took place on the sidelines of a summit between Trump and the leaders of the Gulf States. During the summit, Trump noted in a speech that the normalization of relations between the United States and Syria began with his meeting with Al-Sharaa. He also called on Syria to join the Abraham agreements in the United States to normalize relations with Israel, despite the Israeli soldiers who carried out frequent air strikes and land operations in Syria since the eviction of former president Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. Trump on Tuesday announced during an investment forum in Saudi Arabia that he increased sanctions against Syria in a major policy change. “I will order the cessation of sanctions against Syria to give them a chance of greatness,” said Trump, noting that the United States took the first steps to normalize relations with Damascus. During the summit with the leaders of the Gulf States, the American president also mentioned the indirect talks in progress with Iran on the Tehran nuclear program and the elimination of Washington sanctions. “I want to conclude an agreement with Iran, but for this to happen, he must stop sponsoring terror, stop his bloody proxy wars, and cease permanently and verifiable of his pursuit of nuclear weapons,” said the American president, while calling “all nations” to apply the sanctions he had just placed on Iran, what he described as “the most destructive force of the region. Trump's remarks caused Iran's scathing response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi saying Trump employed “pure deception by combing the real source of threat”. Trump is the second day of his first major foreign visit since his entry into office, which includes stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. During his trip to Saudi Arabia, which started Trump on Tuesday, obtained investment commitments worth $ 600 billion from the Gulf Nation.

