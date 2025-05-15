Protest AAP: slogans to Delhi Taunt PM Modi on Pok and national security | Delhi News





New Delhi: AAM AADMI Party workers (AAP) organized a demonstration on the Footover deck near Modi Flour Mills on Okhla, a few days after Prime Minister Narend Modis on Wednesday, which excluded all talks with Pakistan from terrorism and Pakistan helmet (Pok).The demonstration, captured in a video shared by the Ani news agency, presented a daring banner that was reading: Pok Ka Chhodda Mauka, Moda Ka Desh Ka Dhokha.“Only speaks about terrorism and pok”PM Modis Monday Speech following the India Precision strikes under operation Sindoor, carried out through Pakistan and the Pok after the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam which made 26 lives. Survey Should India put pressure on an official written peace agreement with Pakistan? In his speech, Prime Minister Modi said that if there will be talks between India and Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism and Pok, firmly rejecting any prospect of normal diplomatic engagement with Islamabad.The Prime Minister praised the armed forces, intelligence agencies and scientists, saying that the success of Operation Sindoor was a commitment fulfilled in the name of millions of Indians. He added that the nation had witnessed both the India strength and restraint in recent days.Reiterating the hardened position of the India, said PM, terror and trade cannot go hand in hand, and blood and water cannot flow together. He warned Pakistan that the continuous support of terrorism would lead to his fall: the soldiers and the Pakistani government have fed terrorism. If Pakistan wants to survive, it must dismantle its terrorist infrastructure. There is no other way to peace.The chief of the AAP, Manish Sisodia, questions Narendra Modi about the sudden ceaseFormer Delhi chief minister Manish Sisodia questioned the government's decision on Tuesday to accept a “sudden ceasefire” despite what he described as a clear strategic advantage and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approach the doubts raised around him. Sisodia also asked why Modi had not pressed an official written peace agreement, similar to the Shimla agreement signed in 1972. When the whole nation and the opposition stood with the government, and the Indian army was in a strong position, why did Modi suddenly accepted a cease-fire? He asked. Referring to PM Modis's own remarks that Pakistan was a terrorist state, Sisodia questioned the logic behind not pressing for stronger terms. Moda admitted that Pakistan is a terrorist state. If Pakistan was not able to counter our air strikes and began to end the tension, why did he not demand that the terrorists responsible for the attack on Pahalgam be given to India? Sisodia said.

