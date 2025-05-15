The transformation of Donald Trump Jr. into a Washington electric broker





When the Société Minière de Crypto American Bitcoin announced its intention to make public on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange this week, the Company described it as “major milestone” for a key player, Dominari Holdings – An investment house little known which recently added a very recognizable name to its Advisory Council: Donald Trump Jr.

It was the last maneuver in a series of major challenges, and potentially lucrative trade agreements Trump Jr. and his younger brother Eric, also adviser Dominari, to benefit.

Since his father won the elections in 2024, Trump Jr. joined at least eight boards of directors or advisory committees, adding a political weight and his famous family brand to companies that sell handguns, made drones and offer online health services.

During the second term of President Trump, his son Donald Jr. went from a lower profile presence in Washington to what the press secretary of Trump's first mandate, Sean Spicer, who knows Trump Jr., described as the “most eminent representative of the Maga base, the first substitute and the powerful player of the ecosystem outside of his father.” The most obvious symbol of this ascent – and the unique mix of the Trump family to govern and conclude transactions, became public last month, with the announcement of a very exclusive private club, which is named “Executive Direction”.

During the upcoming event, cocktails sank and servers went from caviar to guests on the list of ASs who included Secretary of State Marco Rubio; The Attorney General Pam Bondi; Paul Atkins, President of Securities and Exchange Commission and President of the FCC, Brendan Carr. Buzzy newsletters in the capital have revealed membership fees for the club's eyes club: $ 500,000.

Private clubs have long been an official Washington element, where lobbyists and well -older donors can get involved in the members of the Congress and senior officials. But this adventure launched by the president's oldest son is something new – and, according to criticism, is the latest example of how the Trump family has the Payment of Payment of Washington by Turbo.

“I do not think that there has never been something comparable to this use of the presidency to advance private commercial interests,” said Joseph Briffaut, professor of law specializing in government ethics at Columbia Law School.

Critics fear a payment culture

For government surveillance dogs, the social club reserved for members embodies what they say to be an increasingly cheeky mixture of private commercial interests and government policy.

“It is improper and it undermines the public's faith that the government operates in the public interest,” said Brett Kappel, a Washington veteran, DC, electoral lawyer.

Melanie Sloan, a former federal prosecutor who pleaded for years for stronger ethics rules in the national capital, told CBS News that she considered the club as a blatant piece to collect with interest groups looking for access to the Trump administration.

“It is literally members who bring money in the pockets of Donald Trump Jr and his business partners,” said Sloan.

Trump JR's allies do not agree. They argue that extravagant membership fees in fact reduce the assertion that it is a vehicle of influence of pedestal – because the members are already so well connected.

“If your goal was to leave as many people as possible, you would have all DC lobbyists,” said a familiar source with the concept behind the club, stressing that members who could afford the admission fees to the Sky-Élevé would probably already be well known in Washington power corridors.

For his part, Trump Jr. disputes the suggestions according to which he cashes the name of his father or tests ethical borders.

“I am a citizen who has been a businessman all my life,” he said in a statement provided to CBS News. “It is laughable that the left media think that I should lock myself in a padded play and stop what I have been doing for over 25 years to earn a living and support my five children,” added Trump Jr.

The White House calls ethical transactions in Trump JR private sector, stressing that President Trump's assets are detained in a family -controlled trust

The club “Direction” is only one ways in which Trump Jr. noted his profile during his father's second term. The president's son quickly widened the family's cryptographic profile and continued to continue real estate investments. He was also a frontal leader of the Maga Empire, supplanting his sister Ivanka and his brother -in -law, Jared Kushner, as the most prominent – and politically clever – in Washington.

The “bump of Trump”

The family business is a global company. Recently, Trump Jr. made a swirling tour of several foreign nations, notably in Serbia, Hungary and Bulgaria, where he examined real estate interests, said lucrative speeches and met government leaders, according to the New York Times.

At home, Trump Jr.'s decision to join a series of boards of directors in the role of advisor or member of the board of directors in part traces in his relationship with Omeed Malik, the financier and Mega Trump Donor who is also the co -founder of Trump Jr. at the DC Social Club.

Only a few days after the elections, Malik called on Trump Jr. as a partner of his venture capital company, 1789 capital, who indicates on his website that he invests in conservative companies and avoids waking capitalism “and other left causes, an agreement, an informed source, was in preparation before the elections. Trump Jr. quickly joined the Boards of Directors. that the online health care company Blinkrx, both 1789 Capital Properties.

It is not difficult to see the impact when a company adds Trump Jr. to its board of directors. When Dominari Holdings Inc., a wealth and banking management company, announced that it brought in the president's two sons, its share price increased by 83% to a record level, finally settling at 30% above where he was before Trump Jr. joined. Shortly after, the CEO of Dominari announced that the company provided investments in AI and data centers, growth industries where the Trump administration has reduced regulations massively. In a press release from a company, CEO Kyle Wood, he quoted Trump JR and “Strategic Overview” of Eric Trump in these two sectors.

And this week, the Bitcoin mining company partially held by Trump's sons Donald Jr. and Eric generated a registration on the Nasdaq after merging with a smaller mining company called Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. Dominerdings actually acts as a banker for the agreement and has reached potential investors.

In another example of the so-called “Trump Bump”, the course of the action of unusual machines, a drone manufacturer based in Florida, almost doubled when the news struck that Trump Jr. joined the board of directors.

Unusual machines, which manufacture its unmanned aerial vehicles and components in the United States, aims to reduce American dependence on Chinese drones. But for the moment, the company depends on the Chinese parts, which means that the Yo-Yoing prices of the Trump administration on China could harm the results of the company. CEO Allan Evans said he would not ask Trump Jr. to intervene with the federal government on behalf of the rescue company.

“I would never ask him to do anything or to facilitate something like that,” Evans told Wall Street Journal.

Trump Jr. and his defenders applaud against the criticisms that suggest his measures to join the seats of the Board of Directors and defend commercial interests bear the echoes of the relatives of presidential parents like Billy Carter, Neil Bush or Hunter Biden. They call him a qualified entrepreneur with a long record of commercial success that has capitalized on his position by making clever commercial decisions, by cultivating lucrative links between the leaders of technology and finance, while creating a powerful political operation in Washington.

Hunter Biden comparisons, in particular, have established a clear response: “He became a” businessman “after his father was elected,” said Trump Jr. in an article on social networks. “I joined a venture capital company that invests in private American companies – nothing to do with the government.”

Maga Power Broker

“Don Jr. was an accomplished businessman long before his father launched himself in politics and continues to develop,” said Sean Spicer, who served the president of the under-secretary for his first mandate and now hosts the Podcast Sean Spicer.

Today, Spicer says that Trump Jr. is the man to see. Spicer, who worked in close collaboration with the president's son during the first mandate, saw the evolution closely.

“If the phone rings and it's Don Jr., you'd better recover it on the first ring,” said Spicer. During the 2020 campaign, Trump Jr. became a powerful asset for his father, perplexed on the track and fully embodying the Maga brand. He threw the “red meat” to the ravished crowds during Trump gatherings and showed an instinct for the jugular that reminded the observers of Trump Senior.

Much of his success, say his friends, is an ability to mix with the world of Maga's base.

“Don Jr. is not only the son of a billionaire, he is one of us,” said Andrew Kolvet, spokesperson for Turning Point USA, the pre-eminent youth organization Maga and Trump Jr.

The game inside and outside Trump makes him a unique Washington actor from Trump, say his allies – someone with an unrivaled weight within the administration who is also able to operate freely in the private sector.

He carried out close ties with powerful technological titans like Elon Musk and David O. Sacks, the providential investor which was a key figure to bring a powerful and rich contingent of Silicon Valley to Trump. Sacks is currently the Tsar of the White House for Crypto and AI. Last month, he became a member No. 1 of the Director Executive Branch Club.

More CBS News

Daniel Klaidman

Daniel Klaidman, an investigation journalist based in New York, is the former editor -in -chief of Yahoo News and former editor -in -chief of Newsweek. He has more than two decades of experience covering politics, foreign affairs, national security and law.

