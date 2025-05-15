Jokowi's diploma seeker was invited to prove the trial





The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, challenged the applicant Muhammad Taufik, to prove the argument of the truth on his trial in the alleged case of false diploma belonging to Jokowi, during the main trial of the case at the district court of Surakarta (PN). The assertion was sent by lawyer Yb Irphan as a legal advisor to the defendant, I Jokowi after the third mediation hearing yesterday. Impasse! There is no more peace. Please prove the truth of their trial in the main trial of the case, Irphan answered simple Media Indonesia After the mediation test. Irphan said, from the start, the defendant I refused to show the original diploma, both issued by the Faculty of Forestry UGM and Sman 6 Surakarta, as the requirement of the applicant. Consequently, continued the main defender of Solo City, his party will not go to the next mediation session on Wednesday 5/21) next week. He actually challenged the applicant to prove the truth of the entire proposal of his trial concerning the alleged false diploma. What is clear, he added, the defendant, I think that his diploma is original, both diplomas issued by the Faculty of the UGM and Sman 6 Surakarta. There is nothing to prove by the laboratory, which is the will of the applicant, he said. Irphan revealed that the validity of the diploma belonging to his law (Jokowi) had been confirmed by the UGM, both of the explanation of the rector and the faculty of Forestry, as well as the director of Sman 6 Surakarta. Consequently, as a lawyer for defendant I, kindly gave flexibility to the applicant to prove the argument of his trial during the main trial of the case. In another part, lawyer Andika Perkasa who has become M Taufik's legal advisor in the Triple UGM team said he always respected the mediation process, even if the defendant I had pointed out impasse or in the deadlock and does not need to be prosecuted. We always respect the mediation process. In addition, the mediator (expert in civil law at UNS, Professor Adi Suliliyono) also offers peace options. And it is also to our consideration, which will include several considerations towards peace, said Andika. On the other hand, the Sleman district court confirmed the existence of residents of Jalan Toddopuli V / 27 Makassar, South Sulawesi who filed a civil action linked to the program of a baccalaureate diploma by Joko Widodo. Sleman district court spokesperson Cahyono SH, MH said that the trial was included at the beginning of May, then May 5 had received a register with number 106 / PDT.G. PN Sleman said he had immediately taken other measures, in particular by establishing a panel of judges who would try to examine and determine the calendar …

