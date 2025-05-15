



Chinese defense actions continued their decline on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly demystified the Pakistans publicly claim that Chinese fighter planes destroyed the Adampur Air Force air base. The Hang Seng China an aerospace and defense index fell for the second consecutive session, losing 1.3%, after a drop of 2.9% on Tuesday. Stocks of key Chinese defense companies, including electronics from China Aerospace Times, brilliant laser technologies, North Industries Group, China Spacesat and Avic planes fell between 1% and 4.5%. Avic Chengdu, the manufacturer of JF-17 fighter planes, would have used by Pakistan, plunged more than 9% on two sessions. The recent sale has followed previous gains fired by the expectations of an increase in exports of Chinese weapons to Pakistan. But the feeling became negative after India and Pakistan accepted a cease-fire, and India forcefully pushed back what it called a coordinated disinformation campaign. PM Modis Symbolic Refutation at Adampur Airbase

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi visited Adampur's air base in Punjab and posed in front of the S-400 air defense system that Pakistan even that Pakistan had claimed to have destroyed with hypersonic missiles launched from Chinese manufacturing planes. Live events Pakistan said it has damaged our S-400 and Brahmos missile bases with JF-17 Jets, which is completely false, said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. He also spread a disinformation on damage to Indian aerodromes in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia and Bhuj which are all false.

The Indian government has also cited the success of Operation Sindoor and the combat performance of Aboriginal Defense Systems such as Akash Sam to counter these claims. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Press Information Office (GDP) rejected the Pakistani account as an attempt to save the face. Investor confidence changes

Indian manufacturing systems now tested in combat and the account of the narrative of Pakistans, the confidence of investors in Chinese defense exporters has weakened. The market is closely observing the autonomy of the defense and the increasing diplomatic messaging India seem to rehape the regional perceptions of military credibility. Indian defense actions increase in response

Back in India, the defense actions gathered on Wednesday, motivated by the Sindoors Success operation and the vocal approval of the MODIS PM of the country's defense manufacturing capacities. The Cochin shipyard climbed 11% to Rs 1,749, the defense of paras won 8.4%, the naval manufacturers of Dock Mazagon increased by 6.6% and Bharat Dynamics added 4.4%. Bharat Electronics and Hindustan Aeronautics also increased more than 2%, while Zen Technologies reached the upper circuit of 5%. The successful performance of the defense systems made in India against Chinese and other platforms used by Pakistan should increase the long-term demand for Aboriginal defense equipment, said Ashwini Shami, executive vice-president and head of the senior portfolio at Omniscience Capital. He also presented the ability of the India for distance war and the integration of systems from multiple sources not only highlighting domestic defense, but also our ability to operate various technologies together. (Non-liability clause: Recommendations, suggestions, opinions and opinions given by experts are theirs. These do not represent the opinions of the economic time)



