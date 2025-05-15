Ashwini Vahnaw writes: Sindoor Operation, a doctrine without compromise

The massacre in Pahalgam was not only an attack on innocent lives, it was an assault against the principles of the country. In response, India has decided to rewrite the book of rules on the fight against terrorism. The Sindoor operation is the clearest articulation of the Narendra Modi governments of a zero and uncompromising tolerance policy to protect the national security of the Modi doctrine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the doctrine to face terrorism during his television speech to the nation. Doctrine, shaped by recent events, establishes a decisive framework for India's response to terrorism and external threats. Prime Minister Modi ensured that each passage from the suspension of the Indus waters at the launch of military strikes in terrorist camps was carefully planned and timed. The government has chosen the strategy rather than the impulse. This prevented the Pakistani and terrorist groups from anticipating the India response. He made sure that the Sindoor operation was executed with surprise, precision and full impact.

The Sindoor operation is now India's established policy in the fight against terrorism, marking a decisive change in the strategic approach of India, Prime Minister Modi declared and affirmed that the operation has established a new standard, a new normal, in measures to fight terrorism. As he said in his address, the Sindoor operation is not only a name, but the reflection of the feelings of millions of people in the country. It was an India message to the world that barbarism will be welcomed with calibrated force. The complicity of the neighboring country in terrorism will no longer be protected behind a diplomatic faad or nuclear rhetoric.

The first key pillar of doctrine is decisive reprisals under the terms of India. In other words, any terrorist attack on India will be welcomed with an appropriate response. The country will take strict measures to uproot terrorism and will ensure that the authors and their sponsors are faced with the consequences.

The second pillar is zero tolerance for nuclear blackmail. He stresses that India will not succumb to nuclear threats or coercion. Doctrine affirms that any attempt to use nuclear blackmail as a shield for terrorism will be greeted by a precise and decisive action.

The third pillar of doctrine is not a distinction between terrorists and their sponsors. India will hold the terrorists and their responsible catalysts. The doctrine clearly indicates that those who house terrorists, finance or support terror will face the same consequences as the authors.

PM Modi has also framed the problem in the global context. The nations that support terrorism would ultimately be confronted with self-destruction, he warned. PM Modi urged these nations to dismantle their terrorist infrastructure before it was too late. He said that the new doctrine marks an important change in the approach of India to national security and throws the ground for a firm and resolved position against terrorism. The government remains determined to safeguard its citizens and guarantee that India sovereignty remains without compromise, he added.

This is not the first time that India has been acting with clarity and courage. Surgical strikes in 2016 in Balakot in 2019 and now the Sindoor operation, India under the PM Modi has supervised a clear doctrine. He underlines fastDecisive action against terrorism on the terms India. Each step has lifted the bar and shown that India resolution acts precisely when caused.

This time, the message from India is unambiguous terror and trade cannot go together. The border of Attari-Wagah has been closed, the bilateral trade has been suspended, the visas were canceled and the industrial water Treaty was suspended. In PM Modi's words, water and blood cannot flow together. The economic and diplomatic costs of terrorism support are now real and increasing.

History will remember the response of the India to the Pahalgam as measured and founded in principle. He will remember our response to terror. Bharat was standing, spoke with one voice and struck with a single force. The Sindoor operation is not the end, it is the beginning of a new era of clarity, courage and our Sankalp to fight against terrorism.

The writer is Minister of the Union for railways, electronics and information technology