Politics
Ashwini Vahnaw writes: Sindoor Operation, a doctrine without compromise
May 14, 2025 07:30 is
Posted for the first time on: May 14, 2025 and 07:30
The massacre in Pahalgam was not only an attack on innocent lives, it was an assault against the principles of the country. In response, India has decided to rewrite the book of rules on the fight against terrorism. The Sindoor operation is the clearest articulation of the Narendra Modi governments of a zero and uncompromising tolerance policy to protect the national security of the Modi doctrine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the doctrine to face terrorism during his television speech to the nation. Doctrine, shaped by recent events, establishes a decisive framework for India's response to terrorism and external threats. Prime Minister Modi ensured that each passage from the suspension of the Indus waters at the launch of military strikes in terrorist camps was carefully planned and timed. The government has chosen the strategy rather than the impulse. This prevented the Pakistani and terrorist groups from anticipating the India response. He made sure that the Sindoor operation was executed with surprise, precision and full impact.
The Sindoor operation is now India's established policy in the fight against terrorism, marking a decisive change in the strategic approach of India, Prime Minister Modi declared and affirmed that the operation has established a new standard, a new normal, in measures to fight terrorism. As he said in his address, the Sindoor operation is not only a name, but the reflection of the feelings of millions of people in the country. It was an India message to the world that barbarism will be welcomed with calibrated force. The complicity of the neighboring country in terrorism will no longer be protected behind a diplomatic faad or nuclear rhetoric.
The first key pillar of doctrine is decisive reprisals under the terms of India. In other words, any terrorist attack on India will be welcomed with an appropriate response. The country will take strict measures to uproot terrorism and will ensure that the authors and their sponsors are faced with the consequences.
The second pillar is zero tolerance for nuclear blackmail. He stresses that India will not succumb to nuclear threats or coercion. Doctrine affirms that any attempt to use nuclear blackmail as a shield for terrorism will be greeted by a precise and decisive action.
The third pillar of doctrine is not a distinction between terrorists and their sponsors. India will hold the terrorists and their responsible catalysts. The doctrine clearly indicates that those who house terrorists, finance or support terror will face the same consequences as the authors.
PM Modi has also framed the problem in the global context. The nations that support terrorism would ultimately be confronted with self-destruction, he warned. PM Modi urged these nations to dismantle their terrorist infrastructure before it was too late. He said that the new doctrine marks an important change in the approach of India to national security and throws the ground for a firm and resolved position against terrorism. The government remains determined to safeguard its citizens and guarantee that India sovereignty remains without compromise, he added.
This is not the first time that India has been acting with clarity and courage. Surgical strikes in 2016 in Balakot in 2019 and now the Sindoor operation, India under the PM Modi has supervised a clear doctrine. He underlines fastDecisive action against terrorism on the terms India. Each step has lifted the bar and shown that India resolution acts precisely when caused.
This time, the message from India is unambiguous terror and trade cannot go together. The border of Attari-Wagah has been closed, the bilateral trade has been suspended, the visas were canceled and the industrial water Treaty was suspended. In PM Modi's words, water and blood cannot flow together. The economic and diplomatic costs of terrorism support are now real and increasing.
History will remember the response of the India to the Pahalgam as measured and founded in principle. He will remember our response to terror. Bharat was standing, spoke with one voice and struck with a single force. The Sindoor operation is not the end, it is the beginning of a new era of clarity, courage and our Sankalp to fight against terrorism.
The writer is Minister of the Union for railways, electronics and information technology
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/ashwini-vaishnaw-writes-operation-sindoor-a-no-compromise-doctrine-10002488/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China Aerospace, Avic Aircraft, other Chinese defense actions continue after the PM Modis speech
- Grand Slam: Thriving Table Tennis Team of Rickmansworth in writing of history with competition gains
- “An exciting event”
- The ATC reserves a verdict on the photogrammetric tests of Imran Khan – Pakistan
- Donald Trump will not sign his own bill, says Josh Hawley
- Roy Suryo made the invitation to clarifications on the accusations of the false diploma of Jokowi
- The plan to reset the UK -EU relationship has caused a problem with fishing rights and youth mobility.
- 2024-25 Mens Hockey Team Award Winners announced
- The Donald Trump slaps to compare Modi to Shehbaz, calls into question the Silence of the PMO – World News
- Cassie Ventura testimony continues to see Sean 'Diddy' Combs
- Xi Jinping meets Chilean President Gabriel Boric_ministry for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
- President Donald Trump's motorcycle was greeted by dozens of camels during the visit to Qatar