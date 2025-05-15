Response from the lecturer of Jokowi concerning the false diploma in court: not ready if they are asked various types





Tempo.co,, Yogyakarta – The former Joko Widodo supervisor at Gadjah Mada (UGM) University Kasmujo, 76, has become one of the parties pursued by a makassar lawyer, Komardin, linked to the controversy of the 7th presidential diploma.

In addition to Kasmujo, Komardin also continued the Chancellor, vice-chancellor of the UGM, Dean to the head of the Faculty of Forestry of the UGM. Kasmujo said, he claimed not to be ready with the trial which suddenly appeared. In addition, Kasmujo's state of health in his old age is often sick.

“(To deal with a trial?) Isn't that ready, because if the trial is to face various questions like that,” Kasmujo told his residence at Pogung Kidul, Mlati, Sleman Regency, Yogyakarta on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Kasmujo said that while working as a teacher, he was used to doing his duties according to honesty, just and disciplined. So, he said, faced with this case, he would respond to the truth he knew about his functions.

“So, if you ask him like that (ready or not in front of a trial), I have no response,” he said.

Kasmujo said that his party was also contacted by the dean of the UGM forestry faculty concerning the trial. The UGM has also been willing to be its representative to answer all questions related to diplomas, civil affairs or other questions concerning the trial.

Former president Jokowi on Tuesday May 13, 2025, had visited Kasmujo at his home for the first time. The visit to the Kasmujo house was shared by Jokowi via his social media account.

Kasmujo revealed that Jokowi met and spoke with him for about 45 minutes. During the meeting, Kasmujo said that he remembered more than Jokowi's collegiate period.

“Yes, more (speaking) of his school first, he entered in 1980 and then graduated in 1985, I retired in 2014, so 38 years (work),” said Kasmujo, who said he was very happy to finally meet his students.

“We have never met before, only once, so once he came, I said 'Thank you, Thank you, is hidden (visited) my student's child, “he said.

During the meeting, Kasmujo said that nothing had changed much from the figure of Jokowi that he knew when he was a student. Kasmujo admitted that he was quite surprised when Jokowi met him. Although the day before, a police officer came to his house and informed that Jokowi would visit him.

“If I have been remembering, for a long time, the style of Mr. Jokowi is like that, the person is calm, does not want the name to argue,” he said.

The public relations of the Sleman district court, Cahyono, confirmed that there was a trial linked to the Jokowi diploma published by Komardin. Cahyono said the applicant is working as a lawyer or defender who is located in Makassar. Komardin is also called a social observer.

“For the trial, the agenda is currently calling for the defendant and the plaintiff,” said Cahyono who has not revealed the question of the main content of the trial.

The trial concerning the Jokowi diploma was directed against the Chancellor, the rector 1, vice-rector 2, vice-rector 3, and vice-rector 4 UGM. In addition, the dean of the Faculty of Forestry, the head of the Faculty of Forestry Library, and Kasmujo of the UGM, were also prosecuted in the case.

UGM secretary Andi Sandi said UGM had received the trial and learned it. “We are still studying trial equipment, we will comply with all legal provisions,” he said

Andi confirmed that Kasmujo was a former Jokowi academic supervisor in college. “He (Kasmujo) The Pak Jokowi supervisor,” said Andi.

