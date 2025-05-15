PM Modi to chair the CCS meeting on security today

New Delhi May 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high -level meeting of the Cabinet on Security Cabinet (CCS) today at 11 a.m. in New Delhi, focusing on national security issues.

The meeting is expected to examine the situation following the “Sindoor operation” and the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which cost the life of security personnel. Discussions will focus on India military preparation, intelligence inputs and strategic options in response to the increase in regional tensions.

The main ministers of the Ministries of Defense, House and External Affairs, as well as senior military and intelligence officials, will attend the meeting. The CCS is likely to assess the current defense operations and to consider diplomatic measures aimed at dealing with threats on the other side of the border.

This crucial security review occurs one day after Prime Minister Modi visited Adampur Airbase in Punjab, where he met the staff of the armed forces. In his speech to the soldiers, the Prime Minister praised their courage and reaffirmed the gratitude of nations for their service and their sacrifices.

Addressing the troops, Prime Minister Modi said: “This slogan is not only a proclamation but a wish of each soldier who is ready to give his life to protect Maa Bharti. When our forces blow the threat of nuclear blackmail, only one thing echoes India 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.”

The CCS meeting is important because India assesses its next steps after the recent challenges of military operations and security.