President Trump meets a specially designated global terrorist, raises sanctions against Syria





Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman, President Donald Trump and Syrian acting president and the United States specially appointed World Terrorist Ahmad Al Sharaa in Riyad on May 14, 2025. (Press secretary of the White House Karoline Leavit on X)

President Donald Trump met acting president Syrian Ahmad Al Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammad Al Jolani, an American and uninated terrorist and the former Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, Syrias Al-Qaeda, on Wednesday May 14 in Riyadh. Trump, who raised sanctions against Syria, met Sharaa alongside the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the latter, whom practically joined.

Trump met Sharaa even if Sharaa remains on the list of departments of the American states of the world's terrorists specially appointed for his role as leader within Al-Qaeda. Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, the group that Sharaa directed until it dissolves it earlier this year, also remains on the list of states of foreign terrorist organizations. The Trump administration has not announced the intention to raise the designation of Sharaas' terrorism at the moment.

Trump urged Sharaa to sign the Abraham agreements, the series of bilateral agreements between Israel and the Arab states that seek to normalize relations between Israel and its neighbors. In addition, Trump asked Sharaa to expel Palestinian terrorists and foreign jihadists, many of whom are still part of the global Al-Qaedas network, Syria, assume responsibility for the management of detention centers holding Islamic State prisoners and help prevent the Islamic State resurgence.

Sharaa thanked Trump and the other leaders, praised Syria's Iranian withdrawal, reaffirmed the commitment of the Syrias to the 1974 disengagement with Israel and expressed his interest in cooperation against terrorism. He also invited investments in the oil and gas sector in Syria and presented Syria as a future shopping center.

However, Sharaa has not undertaken to sign the Abraham agreements, to expel foreign terrorists or to manage Islamic State detention centers. Despite this refusal to engage in American requests, Trump said on Tuesday that he would order the lifting of sanctions against Syria at the request of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, a major American policy change.

In March, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Assad Al Shaibani received a letter from the United States describing the conditions for repairing partial sanctions. The Syrian response to the letter noted that Syrian officials had discussed the issue of foreign fighters with former American envoy Daniel Rubinstein, but said the question “requires a wider consultation session”. He confirmed that the issuance of new military ranks had been suspended, referring to the controversial promotions of December of six foreign fighters, including Uighurs, a Jordanian and a Turkto arise within the armed forces in Syria. However, the letter did not specify whether these ranks had been dismissed or describe the next stages of the concrete.

A familiar source with Damascuss's position said that the Syrian government intends to delay the measures on the issue, as it thinks that non -Syrian rebels have fought to withdraw Assad deserve favorable treatment.

Sharaa hangs incentives to attract American commitment

The Times said that Sharaa had proposed an agreement based on resources to Trump, modeled after the Ukrainian mineral agreement, in exchange for lifting sanctions imposed in Damascus at the time of the Bashar Al Assad regime. According to the report published before Trump announces sanctions with regard to Syria, Trump was planning to relieve sanctions following the Sharaa openings, which offered rights to explore American companies for natural resources in Syria, the installation of the approach adopted with Ukral mineral wealth.

As part of the proposed package, Sharaa also launched the idea of ​​building a “Trump tower” in Damascus. The offer was pushed by intermediaries, including influential figures from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Trump began a three -day trip to the region, starting with Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. During the visit, he should meet several leaders, including the president of the Palestinian authority Mahmoud Abbas and the Lebanese president Joseph Aoun.

Times added that Sharaa could be willing to engage in talks on membership of Abraham agreements and normalization of diplomatic relations with Israel, following the example given by water and Bahrain during Trumps' first mandate. Citing security sources, the report also indicates that Sharaa could be opened to establish a demilitarized area in southwest Syria, where Israel has maintained a buffer zone near the Golan Heights occupied since 1967.

The Middle East Trumps envoy Steve Witkoff is among those who argue for re-engagement with Syria. Known for having prioritized trade agreements on conventional diplomacy or military tangles, Trump is considered to be receptive to unconventional proposals, and Witkoff is considered one of his closest confidents.

Sharaa remains a specially designated global terrorist

Sharaa, known by the name of war Abu Mohammad al Jolani before evoking the Assad regime in a surprise offensive in December 2024, has a pedigree of several decades with Al-Qaeda. However, he worked hard to consider himself a moderate foreign support to receive.

Sharaa joined Al-Qaeda in Iraq after the American invasion of Iraq in 2003 and fought the American forces until it was captured and held for five years in Camp Bucca, a penitentiary who housed Al-Qaeda in Iraq. The installation was known as a jihadist university, while the members of Al Qaeda effectively controlled the unit and recruited, indoctrinated and made up of future members. According to the Times of Israel, Sharra was a close partner of Abu Musab Al Zarqawi, the founder of Al-Qaeda in Iraq, before Zarqawi was found and killed by American special forces after an intensive mania in 2006.

After her release, Sharaa immediately returned to the ranks of Al-Qaedas and declared directly to Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, who later became the Islamic Head of State of Al-Qaïc in Iraq. Sharaa returned to Syria during the Arab Spring and the uprising against Assad and became the chief of Al Qaedas in the country.

Baghdadi and Sharaa had a dispute on which would lead jihad in Syria, a disagreement that quickly bled in the public sphere. Baghdadi wanted Sharaa to take him from the Islamic State banner of Iraq and Syria, while Sharaa sought to direct an independent jihadist front in Syria. The dispute was brought to Ayman Al Zawahiri, Al-Qaedas Emir, who finally took on the side of Sharaa. This disagreement finally led to the challenge of Bagdadis of the central management of Al-Qaedas and the ejection of Zawahiri the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria of Al-Qaeda.

Sharaa marked her jihad in Syria as a front Al Nusrah, which has become the Al-Qaedas branch in the country. The organization has incorporated foreign terrorist groups such as the Islamic Party of Turkistan, which remains active in the Sharaas coalition to date. The US State Department registered the Al Nusrah Front as a foreign terrorist organization in May 2014 for its links with Al-Qaeda.

The National Intelligence Department (DNI) notes on its website that Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), which Sharaa created to replace the Al Nusrah Front, seeks to replace it [the Assad regime] With a government guided by a fundamentalist interpretation of Islamic law. In addition, “HTS uses suicide attacks, guerrilla tactics and small arms units to carry out attacks”, while Sharra had called for reprisal attacks against the United States led by the United States in response to air strikes in Syria in 2014.

The United States government added Sharaa to its list of world terrorists specially appointed in May 2013 and offered a reward of $ 10 million for Sharaa in May 2017 for its continuous links with Al-Qaeda. Although Sharaa claims to have moved away from Al-Qaeda, he has never given up his oath, and his government is riddled with terrorist leaders sought after in Al-Qaeda.

In its $ 10 million award for Sharaa, the State Department noted that under [Sharaas] Leadership, ANF [the Al Nusrah Front] led multiple terrorist attacks throughout Syria, often against civilians. Sharaas followers have been linked to attacks on Syrian civilians in recent weeks.

Predating the acceptance of the American governments of Sharaas' victory and the normalization of a veteran jihadist and its executive, the Biden administration abolished Sharaa's award shortly after having taken control of the Syrian government to allow the US assistant Secretary of State for the Business of the East on December 22, 2024.

Bill Roggio is the main member of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and editor -in -chief of the FDD's Long War Journal. Ahmad Sharawi is research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.

