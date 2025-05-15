



On Wednesday evening, Bruce Springsteen launched her European tour of Land of Hope and Dreams in 2025 at Co-Op Live in Manchester, England, by delivering a fiery speech that exhilarating Donald Trump.

“The Mighty E Street Band is here this evening to call on the right power of art, music, rock and roll, in dangerous moments,” he told the crowd just after walking on the stage. “In my house, America I love, America I wrote and has been a headlight of hope and freedom for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration. Tonight, we ask all those who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to raise us, raise your voices. ”

Springsteen is a passionate liberal who has campaigned for each Democratic candidate for the presidency in the past two decades, and he has not made any effort to hide his contempt for the present Trump, but it is his most passionate denunciation of him to date.

Harting the point of return, he followed “Land of Hope and Dreams” with “Death to My HomeTown”, a song politically responsible for his LP 2012 balloon on the way in which Cupidity Rapace was confirmed to the great recession of 2007/08.

A little later in the show, he interpreted “Rainmaker” of the letter from the 2020 album for the first time in a concert framework. The song is a edifying story about how demagogues exploit desperate people by offering easy answers to their problems. “Rainmaker says that white white and white of white,” sings Springsteen. “Said the night day and day night / said, close your eyes and I'm going to sleep now / I'm in a burning field unloading from Buckshot in low clouds.”

The theme of economic despair and dislocation continued later in the show with “My Homet Vown” (“Now the Voitx Vales Vales Vales Vales”) and “Youngstown” (“Now, the yards are just scrap and rubble / He said:` `The big boys did not do what Hitler could do what Hitler could not do. Choice of publishers

Before “My City of Ruins”, Springsteen stopped to deliver another speech on the state of America. “There is a very strange, strange and dangerous shit that happens there,” he said. “In America, they persecute people to use their right to freedom of expression and express their dissent.

He continued: “And in my country, they take sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers, they bring back historical legislation of civil rights which has led to a fairer and more moral society. They abandon our great allies and manifest themselves with dictators against those who are in trouble for their freedom. Expel them towards foreign detention centers and prisons.

He concluded: “A majority of our elected representatives did not protected the American people against the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government. They have no concerns or idea of ​​what it means to be deeply American. America in mind for you for 50 years is real and whatever its faults is a large country with a large people. So we survive at that time. Said: “In this world, there is not as much humanity as you wish, but there are enough.” Pray. Related contents

This tour was initially considered an additional step of Springsteen and the letter from the street group to Run Run, which started in early 2023. But the Land of Hope and Dreams tour was renamed earlier this month, and is clearly tilted in a more political direction that Trump is back in the White House.

The rear half of the show remained largely to the classics like “Badlands”, “Thunder Road”, “Born to Run” and “Bobby Jean”. But instead of wrapping like “I will see you in my dreams” as the last time, he opted for the classic of Bob Dylan “Chimes of Freedom” from 1964 by Bob Dylan. He had not played it since Amnesty's international human rights in 1988 now! tour. Trendy stories

“Thank you Manchester for a beautiful night,” he holds the crowd. “I'm still a little nervous this first evening. It takes a little time to get used to it, even after all this time. Get closer to you. “

