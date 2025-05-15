Janja criticism “machismo” after the repercussions of the speech with Xi Jinping

The first lady Janja da Silva commented on Wednesday (14) the repercussion of her speech on Tiktok on Wednesday, which would have caused “embarrassment” during a meeting with the dictator Chins Xi Jinping. Janja would have complained directly to Xi Jinping that the Chinese platform algorithm promotes the content of the right. LDER Chin would have replied by saying that Brazil had the right to regulate or prohibit Tiktok.

In an interview CNN Brazil, The First Lady claimed to have been a “Vimer de Machique”, after the flight of her statements. I see the machismo and misogyny of the part of those who witnessed the meeting and who have passed in a distorted way what happened. And I see the amplification of misogyny by the press, and I sadden that this amplification has the commitment of women, said the first lady.

The alleged climate was published by journalists Andria Sadi and Valdo Cruz on the G1 portal, who heard ministers present in Reunion. The members of the presidential entourage would have indicated that Janja's comments had generated a constraint with XI and the Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan.

The episode caused discomfort in the federal government. To be questioned by the subject, President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva (PT) was bored and asked who from his team “had the pachorra” to disclose confidential information from the meeting.

The first thing, I find it strange how this question happened in the press because there were my ministers. So some had the pachorra to call any and say a conversation that happened during dinner something very, very confidential and personal, Lula told journalists in Beijing.

Lula also said that Xi Jinping sent a representative to Brazil to discuss the regulation of digital platforms.

I asked the companion Xi Jinping if it was possible to send to Brazil a person of his confidence to discuss the digital question, in particular Tiktok, “he said. Lula confirmed that the first lady had posed the word at the meeting, but, he said, was just to comment on the advance of digital crimes against women and children.

“The Janja asked the word to explain what is happening in Brazil, in particular against women and children. That's it. And he said that Brazil had the right to regulate, changed the Petasta. On the other hand, the president stressed that Janja in a second class citizen, defended his right to comment on the agenda and refuse any embarrassment with the dictator.

Gaffes Controlvrasies and Janja

This is the first time that Janja's action in the government targeted by controvrs. In November 2024, the First Lady cursed Billionio Elon Musk, owner of the X, during the social G20. She defended the regulation of social networks when the sound signal of a ship interrupted it.

Janja tried to make a joke and said: It must be Elon Musk. Then he said he was afraid of business and changed the sentence: F * You, Elon Musk. During the event too, she commented on the death of Francisco Wanderley Luiz, author of the attack on the Powers TRS, in Novomena from last year, said that Besto finally committed suicide with Artificio Fire.

In August 2024, Janja confused the Court commanded by Minister Herman Benjamin, President of the Court of Higher Justice (STJ). “My dear Minister Herman Benjamin, of the STF [Supremo Tribunal Federal]. Unfortunately, I couldn't be in possession [como presidente do STJ]But I hope that the Supreme Court of Justice is excellent, “he said at an inauguration event for federal judges in So Paulo.

In 2023, Lula and Janja hinted that 261 furniture would have been taken by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former First Lady Michelle at the end of 2022. The government spent more than $ 379,000 with an official residence without submission.

However, in Maro from 2024, an audit of the government itself located furniture in various dependencies of the official residence. In September 2024, the Lula administration was ordered to pay compensation of $ 15,000 to the Bolsonaro couple for missing furniture.