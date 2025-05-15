The man of Bengaluru arrested for a provocative video against Prime Minister Modi; Sedition costs invoked | Bengaluru

A man based in Bengaluru, identified as Nawaz, was arrested for having published a provocative video on social networks which asked Tuesday a bomb attack at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A man from Bengaluru went to social networks and published a provocative video against PM Modi.

Nawaz was arrested by Bandepalya police after registering a FIR against him. He was placed in pre -trial detention and sent to the central prison in Bangalore.

Speaking on this question, the joint commissioner-East Ramesh Banoth said that accusations of sedition had been invoked against the accused.

The official also declared that the accused had previously been involved in the law on narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) in Tumakuru.

“Two days ago, an article on social networks criticizing Prime Minister Modi and negative comments against him were published from the account named Nawaz on Instagram. In this case, we obtained a man and checked his history. We found him involved in a previous case of the NDPS law. We invoked charges of sedition,” Banoth told Ani.

The accused in the viral video said: “Why has the Prime Minister Narendra Modi residence not yet been bombed?

Nawaz is from Bandepalya, Electronic City, Bengaluru. He works as a mechanical engineer and has already been reserved under NDPS in Tumkur.