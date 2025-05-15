Trump inks plane deals, covets the jets in Qatar





Qatar welcomes President Donald Trump with opulence

President Donald Trump landed in Doha, Qatar, a reception more than the merit of fighter planes, cybertrucks and dancers.

Before his trip to Qatar and the Middle East this week, President Donald Trump trained on the planned gift of Qatar of a Boeing 747 plane, saying that it would be “stupid” not to accept a “free and very expensive plane”.

On board the Air Force One, Trump deplored the host of Fox News, Sean Hannity of the comparative age of the 40 -year -old American government, and a dull appearance alongside the “brand new Boeing 747” of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the “brand new Boeing 747”.

“You see ours next to it. It's like a completely different plane,” said Trump.

It was not the last time the planes were mentioned on the first business trip abroad of the president during his second term that the White House announced on May 14 that Qatar Airways would buy more than 200 new jets in Boeing.

While Trump doubles by accepting Qatar's luxury plane despite ethical problems, Boeing, based in Virginia, announced an airplane agreement with an airline from a foreign country for less than half of the price initially announced.

Addressing journalists when he sat with the Emir Qatari Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to sign economic and defense agreements, Trump said that the agreement was “the biggest order of jets in the history of Boeing”, adding, “it's pretty good”.

“It's more than $ 200 billion but 160 in terms of jets, it's fantastic,” said Trump. In its official announcement later in the day, the White House published an agreement of $ 96 billion corrected of $ 96 billion for a maximum of 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777x.

Qatar Airways said in a press release that the agreement was the largest order of aircraft in its history.

The Qatar Airways agreement was not the first time during the Middle East trip of Trump that Boeing collected in Avillease, a air-rental company held by the Sovereign Heritage Fund for Saudi Arabia, commissioned up to 30 Boeing Jets, announced the airplane manufacturer on May 13, while Trump had visited Saudi Arabia.

Plus: hunting jets, chandeliers, a cybertruck: see the pump of the visit of the Middle East of Trump

The Qatar plane offered Trump, on the other hand, has no price, arousing concerns of the Democrats and the Republicans of corruption and that it violates the clause of emoluments of the Constitution, which indicates that the gifts of foreign officials and countries are prohibited for American officials.

“The American people should make their disgust known: there is no room for this kind of flagrant contempt for the Constitution in the sky above,” wrote Norman Eisen, Virginia Canterandrichard W. Painter, all the old legal advice of the White House wrote in an article of opinion of the New York Times.

Democratic legislators have also been exasperated. “This cannot be allowed to stand up. Our foreign policy cannot simply be a mechanism to make Donald Trump and his rich family,” said Senator Chris Murray, D-Conn., In a video press release.

Trump at the head that the plane is a “gift, free” at the Ministry of Defense which is not personally.

“Why should our soldiers, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars when they can get it free of charge in a country that wants to reward us for a job well done,” he wrote on Truth Social in a position in the early morning of May 14, local time after his arrival in Riyadh.

“Only a fool would not accept this gift in the name of our country.”

Contribution: Reuters

