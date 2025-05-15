



Moscow, May 15 (Socialnews.xyz) Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for the next talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey, according to a Kremlin press release. The delegation will be led by Russian presidential aid Vladimir Medinsky and will understand the vice minister of foreign affairs Mikhail Galuzin; Igor Kostyukov, chief executive officer of the General Staff of the Russian Army; And the Russian defense vice-minister, Alexander Fomin, reported the Xinhua news agency.





In addition to the members of the delegation, a list of four experts was also approved for talks. Putin also appointed experts to help talks. The list includes Alexander Zorin, first deputy chief of the information service of the general staff of the Russian armed forces; Yelena Podobreyevskaya, deputy chief of the presidential management of state policy in the humanitarian region; Alexey Polishchuk, director of the second department of CEI countries of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; And Viktor Shevtsov, deputy chief of the principal department of international military cooperation at the Russian Ministry of Defense. According to the Kremlin, the Yury Ushakov, Moscow and kyiv assistance on May 15 will resume the talks they held in 2022 – before being suspended from the suggestion of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Russian delegation heading towards Istanbul plans to discuss technical and political issues. Last Sunday, Putin proposed the resumption of direct negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would be in Türkiye on Thursday and should meet Putin. "I am waiting to see who will come from Russia, then I will decide which stages of Ukraine should take. So far, the signals from them in the media are not convincing," wrote Zelensky in his social media platform on Wednesday evening. The Russian delegation will tackle political and technical issues during the talks in Istanbul, Russian presidential assistant Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday, the Xinhua news agency announced on Wednesday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia's delegation would be in Istanbul on Thursday and that Moscow will announce the names of its negotiators once Putin would decide. Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on Wednesday in the Turkish city in Antalya before the next Peace Trainlers of Russia-Ukraine scheduled for Istanbul. According to an Anadolu agency report managed by the state of Turkey, Fidan told Sybiha that Turkey was ready to provide all kinds of support, including conference holding, to help achieve peace. After the meeting, Sybiha wrote on the X social media platform that he and Fidan have completely discussed ways to advance a "significant peace process". "I reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace, our immediate and unconditional preparation for a complete and sustainable ceasefire, as well as our higher level of direct meeting between Ukraine and Russia," he wrote. Source: IANS

