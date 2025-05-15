PM Modi congratulates students for the results of the board of directors of the CBSE





Prime Minister Modi congratulated class 10 and 12 students, while stressing that their potential extends beyond the exam scores.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to the students of the Central Secondary Education Council (CBSE) for their performance at the Class 10 and 12 Council exams on Tuesday. The announcement of the results saw a large number of students successfully cleanse the exams, with more than 93% of class 10 students passing, and a percentage of success of 88.39% recorded in class 12. In both exams, girls surpassed boys, marking a significant achievement in this year's results. Stressing the holistic development of students, Prime Minister Modi revealed that passing these exams testifies to their perseverance, their diligence and their commitment. He spoke of collaboration efforts that contributed to this achievement. “The warmest congratulations to all those who have erased class XII and X exams of the CBSE! This is the result of your determination, your discipline and your hard work. Today is also a day to recognize the role played by parents, teachers and all the others who contributed to this feat,” he said. In his message, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of seeing the academic results in the context of a broader journey rather than the only determining the capacities of a student. He reassured students who could feel disappointed with their scores, encouraging them to remain optimistic about future opportunities and to explore their forces beyond the limits of their brand sheet. Prime Minister Modi addressed students as “examination warriors”, a term he previously used to describe students who face the pressures of exams with courage. He wished them well in their future efforts, saying: “By wishing that the warriors of examination were a great success in all the opportunities that await us! To those who feel slightly discouraged to their scores, I want to say to them: an exam can never define you. Your trip is much larger and your strengths go far beyond the brand. go far beyond the brand sheet. The Prime Minister's message was shared on the X social media platform, which has often been used by it to communicate directly with the public, in particular young people in the country. His message was aimed at raising students and ensuring that school return is only aspect of their educational journey. While students and their families celebrate this important step, Prime Minister Modi's words remind them that education is a continuous journey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bestcolleges.indiatoday.in/news-detail/pm-modi-congratulates-students-on-cbse-board-results-3466 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos