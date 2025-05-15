The White House Nie Donald Trump was sleeping in Saudi Arabia video





President Donald Trump plans to accept jet from Qatar

President Donald Trump plans to accept 747-8 Jumbo Jumbo of the royal family of Qatar to replace Air Force One.

An online circulating video clip seems to show Trump in a meeting, but the White House says it was `well awake.

President Donald Trump is his first big foreign trip to his second presidency in the Middle East this week.

His first judgment was Saudi Arabia, where he announced on May 13 a commitment of $ 600 billion in the country to invest in the United States, he should also go to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates during this trip.

But a moment of his visit to the Saudi royal court, underlined by a democratic account on X, drew the attention of the Internet when he accused the Republican president of sleeping.

In the clip, the president closed his eyes long enough to count for “four Mississippi”, but the White House says he was not sleeping. Here is what we know:

More: Trump could get an Qatar plane as a new Air Force One. He visited the “flying palace” in Florida

The White House says Trump did not fall asleep at the meeting in Saudi Arabia

The White House denied that Trump was sleeping in the video clip shared online.

“President Trump was well awaited after obtaining an investment of $ 600 billion,” said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly in a statement. Kelly also suggested that the video is “nonsense that anyone with eyes can see is false news”, and has criticized USA Trump's trip to the Middle East.

(The Palm Beach Post is part of the USA Today network.)

These are not the first time that Trump has been going on. During a criminal trial in Manhattan in 2024, Trump seemed to nod his head a few times, as noted several journalists from the courtroom.

Donald Trump still calls the former president “sleepy Joe”

Trump, tied to the oldest the oldest president, has long sworn his democratic opponent in 2020 and initial in 2024, former president Joe Biden, as “drowsiness Joe”.

Biden abandoned the presidential race in July 2024 after his disastrous debate performance raised questions about his mental acuity. Trump called him “Sleepy Joe Biden” as recently as March in an interview on “The Ingraham Angle” by Fox News.

The only thing I totally admired about Sleepy Joe Biden is the following … in a few minutes, he sleeps and you have cameras that look at him. I could never do that.

Why was Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia?

As president, Trump should make several international trips, but he strikes tradition by choosing to make the Middle East the destination of his first foreign trip rather than Canada or Mexico.

The countries he has to visit are among the richest in the world and invest massively in military and security technologies. Saudi Arabia has hired $ 600 billion in investments in America, and Trump said it was targeting $ 1 Billion of dollars in the region.

Before his visit, Trump said he was planning to rename the way the United States refers to the body of water which links these countries of the Persian Gulf to the “Arab Gulf”. It is also about to accept a luxury plane of $ 400 million at Qatar 747-8 to use its Air Force One.

The rear zoom, political relations in the region also have an impact in conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Trump left Saudi Arabia and arrived in Qatar on May 14, according to swimming pool reports.

Contribution: Aysha Bagchi, Haadiza Ogwude, Susan Page, Kim Hjelmgaard, Francesca Chambers, USA Today Network

Kinsey Crowley is Trump Connect's journalist for the USA Today network. Access it to [email protected]. Follow it on x and tiktok @KinSEYCROWLEY or Bluesky at @ kinSEYCROWLEY.BSKY.SOCIAL.

