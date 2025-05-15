Politics
The critical opposition's speeches of Lula and Janja on Tiktok to meet XI
Opposition luders criticized the president's lines Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) And the first lady Rosgela Lula da Silva about Tiktok During the meeting of the president of China, Xi Jinping.
The night of Tera (13), Lula said that Janja had asked the word during the meeting to raise worries AES AGAYS Women and children occurring on the platform. The first lady defender of social media regulations.
Lula also said that he had asked Xi Jinping to send a “confident person” to discuss the issue to Brazil.
In a pub on the X Thursday, the PL LDER at the CMAR of deputies of deputies, Stennes Cavalcante (RJ), said that the first lady had passed “international shame”.
“Janja went to China, tried to seal and succeeded in international shame. Criticized Tiktok just in front of Xi Jinping at a diplomatic meeting! I bored the Chinese entourage and embarrassed Brazil. The first lady on the chancellor. Diplomacy on the stage,” he wrote in X.
In a note sent CnnThe opposition LDER in the CMARA, Zucco (PL-RS), has shown concern about the conversation between Lula and President Chins on social networks regulations. The deputy mentioned control of the government of Chin on the Internet.
Lula confirms that he asked for the help of the Chinese to discuss the censorship project in Brazil.
Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO), Federal MP
“When the President of the Republic seeks to inspire this model to deal with social networks in Brazil, which is admitted to the world the desire to transform our democracy into an authoritarian simulacrum,” he wrote.
In a publication in X, the opposition of the Senate Lder, Rogrio Marinho (RN), criticized the president's lines. “The imperfect act of Lula clearly reveals outside the” relative democracy “if called that the left intends to implement in Brazil. For the PT, the ideal model of social networks regulation,” he said.
The deputy Nikolas Ferrreira (PL-MG) rejected a publication by CMAA of CMAA Andr Fernandes (PL-CE): “The script always the same. They lose the debate on social networks, are disturbed and begin to speak regularly, right to the request for help with a dictatorship. ”
It is not important that Brazil will pass international shame or if friction was one of the largest powers in the world. This counts to ensure a speaking space for those who have no position, have no vote and officially represents anyone.
Marcos Ricrio (PL-Ro), senator
Insatisfao
The conversation between Lula, Janja and Xi Jinping was published by the press on Terra and generated dispersions among the parliamentarians and other authorities, who condemned the comments of the First Lady.
Still at a press conference in Tera, Lula said that Janja's commentary on him was disturbing him, adding that the First Lady would be more competent than him about digital law.
“The fact that my wife asks for the word because she on the citizen of the second class. She understands more digital rights than I decided to speak,” he said. Lula has demonstrated dissatisfaction with the leaks of the meeting with XI, which would not have included ministers and close the auxiliaries.
The first thing, I find it strange how this question happened in the press because there were my ministers. So some had the pachorra to call it and say a conversation that happened during dinner something very, very confidential and personal. And then I asked the question, it was not Janja, said Lula.
I saw in the mature that a minister was disturbed. If a minister was disturbed, he should have gone me and ask to leave. I would authorize him to leave L, added the president.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnnbrasil.com.br/politica/oposicao-critica-falas-de-lula-e-janja-sobre-tiktok-em-reuniao-com-xi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump treats £ 200 trillion with Qatar with 160 Boeing Jets
- Xi Jinping meets the president of Colombia Gustavo Petro_ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
- Save on the long list of Trumps campaign promises
- China Aerospace, Avic Aircraft, other Chinese defense actions continue after the PM Modis speech
- Grand Slam: Thriving Table Tennis Team of Rickmansworth in writing of history with competition gains
- “An exciting event”
- The ATC reserves a verdict on the photogrammetric tests of Imran Khan – Pakistan
- Donald Trump will not sign his own bill, says Josh Hawley
- Roy Suryo made the invitation to clarifications on the accusations of the false diploma of Jokowi
- The plan to reset the UK -EU relationship has caused a problem with fishing rights and youth mobility.
- 2024-25 Mens Hockey Team Award Winners announced
- The Donald Trump slaps to compare Modi to Shehbaz, calls into question the Silence of the PMO – World News