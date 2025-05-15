Latest news from the city of Manado, North Sulawesi

The 7th academic advisor of the Indonesian president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during his studies at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Ir Kasmudjo at his home, Pogung Kidul, Sinduadi, Mlati, Sleman, Wednesday (5/14/2025). [Hiskia/Suarajogja]

Jakarta, Beritamanado.com -At decades has passed since the college, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), finally met his academic supervisor during his studies at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Ir Kasmudjo.

This emotional meeting took place on Tuesday (05/13/2025) and has become a memorable moment for the speaker.

Ir Kasmudjo revealed that it was the first time that he met face to face with Jokowi since the former student graduated and went on the national political scene until he became the number one in Indonesia.

I never met [sebelum ini]Only once, said Kasmudjo when he was met at his residence in the region of Pogung Kidul, Sindeadi, Mlati, Sleman, reported from Suara.com BERITAMANADO.com networkWednesday (05/14/2025).

According to his declaration, the meeting took place briefly, but the moment kept a deep impression, especially because he had never thought that Jokowi would really come to his house.

Yes, about three-quarters, almost 45 minutes, yes, on this subject, he added.

Jokowi's visit to the professor's house was not directly informed by the person concerned.

Kasmudjo said he had received information when his former students arrived through police members who came to the place first.

I'm late M. Politics here [ngasih tahu]. So, I have no direct communication that I want to go there, I want to come here, wanting to look and so on, he said.

Even if he had received a notification, Kasmudjo always felt surprised when he really saw Jokowi present in front of his house.

Mr. Hari Sesok told me, Mr. Jokowi said he wanted the teacher to have a teacher [besok Pak Jokowi mau ke sini menjenguk dosennya]. Alhamdulillah. I came for so much, Alhamdulillah, Mr. Jokowi, I did it, Matum Nuwun, I said so I entered, he added.

He also admitted that during campus around the middle of 1980 to 1985, providing assistance to several students, including a Jokowi.

According to him, at that time, he was still a teacher.

For example, taking care of the students, by teaching all kinds, there must be help, always a lecturer assistant. So, if it is said to represent, accompany or certain chapters, please help. But teach directly, not authorized, he said.

The 76 -year -old man admitted that he had memorized with children or students.

More specifically, Jokowi, he said, there was no striking difference for personally during the university and at that time.

If I’ve been a long time, Mr. Jokowi’s style is like that. The person is calm, I don't want to chat. Lah, I am, with the subordinates [mahasiswa] All, teach honestly good discipline, he said.

Previously, the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi visited the house of his academic supervisor during his studies at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM), IR Kasmudjo.

The arrival was downloaded via Jokowi's personal Instagram account.

In his download, Jokowi gave some information related to the visit.

The arrival of Jokowi at Kasumdjo's house was considered politically full.

Some people think that Jokowi wants to show that indeed the former mayor of Solo is a former UGM student.

Keeping in mind, so far, there is still an accusation of a crowded Jokowi diploma which is not graduated from the Blue Campus in Jogja.

This is also suspected of underlying Jokowi to report on the people who accused him of non-graduates of the UGM.

On the other hand, a number of people who accused Jokowi pocketed a false diploma was not without reason either.

The reason is that the Jokowi diploma on social networks has a defect in the stamp.

On the other hand, the degree's degree police are not like the era of the graduation of Jokowi.

This provoked the allegation that the diploma was done when Jokowi was progressing during the 2014 presidential election.

The allegedly false diploma continued to go out and has become a controversy discussed in public space.

Interestingly, the UGM, including the false diploma declaration camp, Jokowi has made a clarification and showed a certain number of evidence.

Even the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor of the UGM were prosecuted in court.

So far, the controversy of false diplomas is still riding, names like Roy Suryo and Dr. Tifa and three others have been included in the reports published by the Jokowi legal team.

