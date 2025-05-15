Politics
Trumps The awareness of Syria marks a major change in policy
The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa would mark a historic and very important moment in American-Syrian relations, explains Yusuf Erim, editor-in-chief of the TRT World.
I had a feeling sooner or later, Trump was going to reach out to Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa, said Erim, calling the first direct commitment between the two leaders of nations for more than 25 years.
This in itself is historic, he said, highlighting a major change in the approach of the Washingtons in the Middle East.
Erim said Trump is moving away from the proxy strategies for previous administrations and rather opts for direct regional influence by allies like Trkiye and Saudi Arabia.
Saw a whole restructuring of American policy in the Middle East and saw it most obviously in Syria, he said.
By thinking about the last decade of the United States in Syria's last decade, Erim has criticized the policies of the Obama era, which, according to him, were largely inherited by the two Trumps First Administration and the presidency of Biden.
America worked more with proxies in the region. Some of these agents [were] Very hostile to his NATO Trkiye ally, namely the YPG, he said, contrasting this with proactive proactive support in Trkiyes for the Syrian opposition, which culminated in the rise of Alsharaa.
The Russian president underlined Istanbul as a potential place for direct talks with kyiv. The Ukrainian chief responded quickly by offering a face -to -face meeting. Will Twain come together?
Regional heavy goods vehicles
Trumps The use of regional heavy goods vehicles like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is a calculated decision, Erim said.
Trump is intelligent enough to say, hey, I need this local know-how, I need this local influence, and I have two allies that can really have an impact on Syria. Let me work with them here.
The lifting of sanctions with regard to Syria was another revolutionary decision, said Erim. This is a new start for Syria with a new administration, a new state of mind and a company that wants to go from before its past.
Beyond Syria, Erim said Trump was aimed at playing a more balanced role in other regional flash points, including Lebanon and Gaza.
Trump showed that he would try to be as much as possible. He will try to be as neutral as possible, he said, pointing out the cool distance in the Trumps relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as proof of a more measured American position.
Most important [thing] Will be how the United States is at the table with Israel … being able to bring Israel back from this edge of the war, the regional war, to the diplomatic table and say, hey, listen, we must find a resolution on Gaza, we must stop this cross-border bombardment with Lebanon, we need a certain form of normalization.
ERIM also suggested that broader regional ambitions could include a revival of the Abraham agreements. I think that prevailing on the real desire is to return to the Abraham agreements, which is a possibility, but not to the current dynamics, and not with the current atmosphere must change.
ERIM also underlined the growth of American cooperation-trkiye beyond the Middle East, referring to a meeting expected at the Ukrainian-Russian high level in Istanbul.
Saw a golden age at the moment for American-trkiye relations, he said, crediting personal relations between Trump and Erdogan to unlock progress on long-standing global issues.
