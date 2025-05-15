



The reactions of the Arab world and the United States began to flock Tuesday after President Donald Trump announced that he planned to raise sanctions against Syria, an important victory for the new government of the country after the fall of the Assad regime last year.

Meanwhile, social media videos have shown jubilant crowds in the streets. In Homs, people were seen exercising Syrian and Saudi flags while the crowd chanted: Saudi Arabian Arabian, Saudi Arabian Arabian! Hail Salman, Hail Salman! in apparent reference to the Saudi king.

Here is what leaders and world officials say:

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates described the move in a post on X as a radical turnover for the people of Syria while we strive to cross a long and painful chapter of war, calling it an active opportunity for Syria to strive towards stability and self-preservation.

The Syrian Minister of Economy and Trade, Mohammad Nidal Al-Shaar, shed live tears with the Saudi exit Al Arabiya, because he stressed that Syria now enters a new phase.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed similar feelings in social networks publications, each reflecting an appreciation of the announcement.

SNU's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, also praised the announcement, saying that the lifting of sanctions is imperative to allow the provision of essential services.

Stateside, the main senators of the Senate Foreign Relations Commission, Republican Jim Risch and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, had encouraged this decision before Trumps Tip. Shaheen said in a statement on Tuesday that she was encouraged by the announcement of the presidents to move quickly and that I am in contact with the State Department and the NSC to ensure that this long -awaited window of opportunity does not close for Syria.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump, offered a more reserved response, saying that I am very inclined to support Syria's sanctions in the right conditions. However, we must remember that the current leadership in Syria has achieved its position by the force of arms, not by the will of its people.

Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect that crowds celebrating the United States of sanctions against Syria encouraged the Saudi king.

