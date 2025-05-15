



Dassault Aviation's actions, the Rafale Jets manufacturer that India would have used against Pakistan during “Sindoor operation”, extended its rally for a second consecutive session on Wednesday May 14, increasing by 1.47% to reach an intraday summit of EUR 304.40 on the Paris Stock Exchange, approaching its record of 332,20. A French fighter airplane Rafale M, manufactured by Dassault Aviation, participates in a training session for a simulated landing on an aircraft carrier at the Airwater of the Navy of Landivisiau (in Saint-Servais, Brittany, France, (Reuters file) After a sharp drop of 7% on Monday, Dassault Aviation rebounded by more than 3% on Tuesday. Market experts highlighted the formation of a bullish hammer model on the monthly graph, suggesting more short -term, Live Mint reported. The recent increase is linked to geopolitical developments. After operation Indias Sindoor on May 7, in which Rafale Jets would have hit terrorist infrastructure deep in Pakistan using the scalp and hammers' ammunition, the feeling of investors around Dassault Aviation improved. Read also | Has India lost Rafale Fighter Jet in Operation Sindoor Action? The Indian army says that The upward momentum of actions is also supported by fundamental solids. Dassault Aviation declared 6.24 billion annual income and a net profit of 924 million, while the larger French aerospace and defense sector increased by 17.7% in the past year. Dassault Aviation's stock rebounded after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with an anti-missile defense system of the S-400 in the background, sent a firm message on Tuesday from Adampur air base in Pakistan. Read also | The actions of J-10 Jets Maker Avic Chengdu whispered after the Sindoor de Sindoor de PM Modi operation In his first speech to the armed forces since the Sindoor operation, Modi praised the army for the huminity of Pakistan in the commitment of four days which led to the destruction of nine terrorist sites, killing more than 100 terrorists and damage to its eight military facilities. But the meaning of the discourse was immense. Adampur's base was delivered, just 100 km from the Pakistani border, which Pakistan claimed to have destroyed with the S-400 anti-missile defense system. India had rubbed claims and television cameras following Modi a corroborated that. Reiterating that the Sindoor operation is a new normal, he congratulated the soldiers, saying that what they accomplished is unprecedented, unimaginable and incredible, making each Indian proud and in debt. “Aatank Ke Viruddh Bha Lakshman Rekha Ekdam Spasht Hai. Ab Phir Koi terror attacks Hua to Bharat Jawab Dega, Pakka Jawab Dega. (India which will answer the Lakshman Rekha against terrorism is now clear. His address to the nation on Monday evening. Read also | Rafale manufacturer Dassault Plummet actions; Avic Chengdu Chinese, manufacturer of J-10, sees the stock engaging Some setbacks for Dassault Aviation Dassault Aviation shares experienced volatility on the European stock market, plunging up to 7% intraday on Monday to 292, prices fluctuating between 291 and 295 throughout the day. Meanwhile, the actions of Avic Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, the Chinese aerospace company behind the J-10 fighter planes, enthroned by Pakistan, jumped by 20% on May 12. Despite the decline, Dassault Aviation's actions are wider in performance remain solid, supported by healthy fundamentals. According to Live Mint, the company declared an annual turnover of 6.24 billion euros and a net profit of 924 million euros, corresponding to the growth of 17.7% in the French aerospace and defense sector in the last year. On May 8, the action rebounded by 1.75%, ending EUR 325.8 on the Euronext Paris Exchange, passing its gain for the start of the year to 66.7% compared to its closing of December 31 of 195.90 EUR. However, during the last five negotiation sessions, Dassault Aviations have always recorded an overall decrease of more than 10%, reflecting the fluctuations during the market.

