Whatever we think of the EU, those who promoted Brexit thought even less of the British public.

Dorset Eye exposed conservative collusion by bonking on the public in January:

The conservatives knew that Brexit would block the return of illegal migrants, reveals the disclosure disclosed

A senior conservative deputy and member of Kemi Badenochs Top Team admitted that the government knew that Brexit would make much more difficult to return illegal migrants to the EU countries despite the publicly insistence at the time.

In a disclosed recording obtained by NewsChris Philp, now the secretary at the origin of the umbords and previously Minister of Immigration under Boris Johnson, conceded that the exit of the United Kingdom of the European Union and, above all, of the Dublin III regulation meant that Great Britain could no longer count on the return of asylum seekers in the first EU country.

Philp's comments set out a blatant contradiction between the public account of Johnson governments and its private understanding of post-Brexit reality. While the public has been informed that Brexit would restore control of the British borders, the registration depicts a table of a government surprised by the consequences of its own policies.

When we checked it (we) found that around half of the people crossing the chain had claimed the asylum previously elsewhere in Europe, said Philp during a zoom call with his colleagues member of the Shadow on April 28, just before the local elections.

He continued, now, because we are outside the European Union now, we are out of the regulations of Dublin III, and we can therefore count on people who have been returning to the place where they claimed asylum for the first time.

At the time, the Johnson administration said that it could make “inadmissible” asylum complaints for those who arrived illegally but have never established a work system to manage these cases or established replacement agreements by the EU countries.

Instead, the ministers spoke of future bilateral offers. A source from the Home Office told journalists at the time that being released from the Dublin rules would allow the United Kingdom to negotiate our own bilateral yield agreements, but they never immediately materialized.

Despite this, the government of Johnsons doubled on the claims that leaving Dublin was an advantage, its spokesperson qualifying the inflexible and rigid EU rules in the summer of 2020.

Philps' comments now suggest that the government knew that the implications were more problematic than they admit.

In the same vein, Philp defended the controversial policy of Rwanda as a new deterrent plan after the exit of the United Kingdom of the EU asylum.

But this regime announced in April 2022, more than a year after the entry into force of Brexit was blocked by the European Court of Human Rights and has never seen expelled asylum seekers.

When work came to power in 2024, Prime Minister Keir Starmer completely abandoned Rwanda policy, describing it both ineffective and immoral. Since then, the government has moved to an increased application at home and negotiations with European partners.

Interior secretary, Yvette Cooper, recently announced a 20% increase in migrant yields since work has taken office, as well as a 40% increase in illegal raids and work arrests. However, the main question of how to manage asylum claims of those who arrive via small boats are not resolved.

Transport Minister Lilian Greenwood confirmed News That negotiations with France are underway, with a view to establishing a return agreement. It will take a very hard work, she said, and of course, it will involve conversations with our counterparts on the European continent.

The Dublin regulation enabled the EU states to return asylum seekers to the first safe country in which they arrived. But criticisms have long noted that countries like Italy and Greece did not often respect the rules and that the system was already subject to strong tension before Brexit.

Nevertheless, the departure of the UKS of the regulation stripped it of any formal framework for the return of asylum seekers in the EU states. Rejoining Dublin is not an option, as it is only available for EU members.

Until now, with record levels of channel crossing in 2025 and that no functional agreement of the EU yields in place, the long -term control over the borders remains elusive and the gap between political promises and political reality has been exposed.

Top 10 lies

1. We send the EU 350 million per week, NHS financing instead

Claim: Leaving the EU would allow the United Kingdom to redirect 350 million per week to the NHS.

Leaving the EU would allow the United Kingdom to redirect 350 million per week to the NHS. Reality: The figure has excluded the discount that the United Kingdom has received and the EU funds returned to the United Kingdom. The real net contribution was closer to 200 million per week. The money has never been completely redirected to the NHS, and senior Brexiteers later admitted that the figure was misleading.

2. Turkey joins the EU

Claim: Turkey was about to join the EU, which would allow 80 million Turks to move to the United Kingdom.

Turkey was about to join the EU, which would allow 80 million Turks to move to the United Kingdom. Reality: Turkey's accession has been blocked for years and remains extremely unlikely due to political concerns and human rights. The United Kingdom had a veto on any new member joining the EU.

3. Brexit will mean more money for public services

Claim: Leaving the EU would release large sums of investment in schools, police and social care.

Leaving the EU would release large sums of investment in schools, police and social care. Reality: Economic forecasts, notably from the UKS budget liability office, Brexit has reduced GDP growth and tax receipts, limiting public spending.

4. There will be no disadvantage in Brexit, only a considerable advantage

Claim: Made by Jacob Rees-Mogg, involving Brexit would be economically and politically beneficial without negative.

Made by Jacob Rees-Mogg, involving Brexit would be economically and politically beneficial without negative. Reality: Brexit has led to an increase in commercial barriers, bureaucracy, skills shortages and inflation. The British economy has underperformed compared to similar savings from Brexit.

5. Trade with the EU will continue transparently

Claim: Brexiteers said that the United Kingdom would easily keep trade without friction with the EU.

Brexiteers said that the United Kingdom would easily keep trade without friction with the EU. Reality: The United Kingdom is now outside the EU and Customs Union single market. This has introduced customs checks, border delays and export reduction, especially for small businesses.

6. The United Kingdom holds all cards in negotiations

Claim: The EU needed the United Kingdom more than the United Kingdom needed the EU, so Great Britain would easily obtain favorable commercial conditions.

The EU needed the United Kingdom more than the United Kingdom needed the EU, so Great Britain would easily obtain favorable commercial conditions. Reality: The United Kingdom has faced difficult negotiations and had to compromise on many questions. The final agreement has not reproduced the advantages of EU membership.

7. We can have our cake and eat it

Claim: Boris Johnson's famous line suggesting that the United Kingdom could leave the EU while keeping all the advantages of membership.

Boris Johnson's famous line suggesting that the United Kingdom could leave the EU while keeping all the advantages of membership. Reality: Brexit has led to the loss of many advantages of the free movement of the EU, access to the single market and collaboration programs with additional economic and diplomatic friction.

8. Brexit will solve the immigration problem

Claim: Leaving the EU would allow the United Kingdom to control immigration and reduce numbers.

Leaving the EU would allow the United Kingdom to control immigration and reduce numbers. Reality: Net migration affected high record after Brexit. The United Kingdom has replaced free movement with a system based on points, which changed migration models but has not reduced overall numbers.

9. Leaving the EU will not affect the Northern Ireland border

Claim: There would be no need for a hard border in Ireland or any disturbance.

There would be no need for a hard border in Ireland or any disturbance. Reality: The Northern Ireland Protocol introduced trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing political and logistical tensions that are still unresolved.

10. British sovereignty will be fully restored

Claim: Brexit would make full legislative and judicial sovereignty in the United Kingdom.

Brexit would make full legislative and judicial sovereignty in the United Kingdom. Reality: The United Kingdom has acquired formal sovereignty but still faces constraints of international law, global trade rules and the need to negotiate with other powers such as the EU. Many decisions are now made with less influence from the United Kingdom in Brussels.