



On the morning of May 14, 2025, President Xi Jinping met the Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who is in China for the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum, to the great people of the Pekin people. Xi Jinping stressed that this year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Chile. Fifty-five years ago, the heads of Visionarlelderlers of the two countries crossed the shadow of the Cold War and were the pioneers of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of China and the countries of South America. During the last half century, whatever the changing international landscape, the Chinese-Chilie relations ship has always cleaned waves and has advanced, leading the development of China's relations with Latin American and Caribbean countries (lake). China and Chile should continue to enrich their complex strategic partnership for the time, give an example for the common development of America in China Latin and South-South cooperation, and jointly provide the cause of peace and progress of humanity. Xi Jinping stressed that China is ready to work with Chile to consolidate mutual political confidence, respect mutual respect, treat itself mutually as equals, continue mutual profits and win-win results, improve discussions on governance experience, firmly support itself on the respective interests and development and respective. The two parties should implement the belt and road cooperation plan, deepen cooperation in fields such as agriculture, forestry, farming, fisheries, industrial investment, infrastructure and green minerals, and cultivate new areas of growth in astronomy, polar regions, artificial intelligence, biomicine and digital economy. China supports more Chinese companies in investment and business in Chile and welcomes more high quality Chilean products on the Chinese market. The two parties should improve mutual learning between civilizations and carry out exchangeable exchanges in education, culture, media and young people, facilitate staff staff, and express a good culture of public support for long -term development of bilateral relations. Defenders of multilateralism and free trade, China and Chile should strengthen coordination in multilateral arenas to protect common interests in the world. Gabriel Boricsaid That Chili attaches great importance to his relations with China. China has become the most important trading partner in Chile and bilateral cooperation benefited the inhabitants of the two countries. Chile will firmly respect a principle of China, and is eager to further develop cooperation with China in trade, investment, artificial intelligence and other areas, to advance high quality belt and road cooperation, and to improve people with Pople and Chinée. Trade should not serve the selfish interests of a single country, and Waginga Trade War does not lead anywhere. Chile is willing to work with China to firmly protect multilateralism and the authority of the United Nations, resolve differences through dialogue and jointly maintain equity and justice. Wang Yi attended Reunion. During the visit of Gabriel Boric in China, the two parties signed a certain number of bilateral cooperation documents in fields such as economics, publishing, inspection and quarantine, as well as the media and reflections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/xw/zyxw/202505/t20250515_11623337.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos