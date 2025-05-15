The Democratic Congress member pushes indictment articles against Trump





Washington – A Democratic legislator is launching a renegat effort to dismiss President Donald Trump, pushing the party leaders Wednesday with an attempt to force a procedural vote in the American chamber which should fail.

Michigan's Shri Thanedar representative announced his intention to load in advance, saying that as an immigrant in America, he wants to do everything he could to protect his constitution and his institutions against Trump's anarchy. Its resolution contains seven dismissal articles against the Republican President.

Donald J. Trump has committed crimes since the first corruption, corruption, taking the power of the congress, creating an illegal office in Doge, violating the rights of the first amendment, ignoring the regular procedure, said the member of the Congress earlier in the soil of the Chamber.

It would be the third historic time, Trump will face indictment efforts after being charged twice during his first mandate as president for the first time in 2019 on the accusations linked to the restraint of military aid to Ukraine when it was confronted with Russia and later on an accusation of incentive to the insurrection during January 6, 2021, to attack the Capitol Supporters. Trump was acquitted two times by the Senate.

Thanedar is not the only democrat to have reported dismissal efforts against Trump. But his decision to do it almost alone, without supporting himself from the party leadership, comes as he faces his own political challenges at home, with several main opponents seeking to dislodge him in his district of the Congress of the Detroit region.

Timing is also essential. His resolution saying that Trump committed high crimes and crimes arises while Trump travels in the Middle East during his first big trip abroad of his second term, violating a standard in American politics not to criticize the president once he has left American waters.

But Thanedar said that it was partly partly because of Trump's trip abroad and conflicts of potential interests, because the president seems to mix his personal trade relations with his presidential functions and plans to accept a sumptuous donation from a plane of the Qatari government.

My voters want me to strive, “Thanedar told the Associated Press on Tuesday evening.

It is time for us to get up and speak. We can't worry, is that a good time? We cannot worry, will we win this battle? It's more about doing the right thing, he said. “I took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. Mr. Trump too.

Thanedar uses a procedural tool to force a vote on Wednesday on the advisability of making the question or putting the question.

One of Trump's best allies, republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, criticized Thanedar and rejected the accusation effort.

It's Doa, she posted on social networks.

The indictment of a president or other American officials, formerly rare, has become more and more common in the congress.

The Republicans of the Chamber opened a dismissal investigation into the president of the time, Joe Biden, Democrat, but stopped in a short action. Congress Republicans, however, dismissed Biden's internal security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The Senate rejected two articles of dismissal against Mayorkas, ending his trial.

Thanedar, who comes from India, said he had come to the United States without many resources. He said he loved the United States and wanted to defend his constitution and his institutions.

When he took over the Detroit congress district, it was the first time that the city was left without black legislative in the congress.

