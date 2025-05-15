



He plays a tour: skeptical Ukraine tries to beat Putin to his own game in peace discussions Instead, the Russian chief challenged Volodymyr Zelensky to direct the talks in Istanbul without any prior condition on Thursday. If they are going forward, it would be the first meeting between leaders since December 2019. After brief initial reluctance and some social networks publications by Donald Trump the Ukrainian chief called Moscow Bluff confirming that he will assist in person. Arpan RaiMay 15, 2025 05:16

Italian Prime Minister Meloni says that Russia should suit 30-day ceasefire Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed the hope that Russia will accept a 30-day ceasefire offered by the United States and Ukraine, during a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ms. Meloni and Erdogan spoke on Tuesday and discussed the diplomatic prospects of the planned visit to Volodymyr Zelenskys in Türkiye – which he called to Russian President Vladimir Putin to join. She told Turkish President that Russia should respond positively to an invitation to high-level negotiations and will accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, Ukrainska Pravda reported. Arpan RaiMay 15, 2025 05:16

War from Russia-Ukraine: a peace of peace calendar in a 3-year quest to end conflicts It was a weekend of diplomatic announcements on the war in Ukraine. First of all, European leaders met in kyiv on Saturday with President Volodymyr Zelensky to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for a cease-fire. Then, after midnight, Mr. Putin surfaced in Moscow to reveal a proposal for talks in Istanbul, Turkey. However, with less than 24 hours to go, the Kremlin confirmed that Mr. Putin will not be in the delegation to attend the talks. After this announcement, an American official said that Donald Trump, who was part of a three-nations tour of the Middle East, would not participate. The American chief had declared earlier that he considered the possibility of participating. While Mr. Putin had never confirmed that he would assist in person, the absence of Russian and American presidents reduces the expectations of a major breakthrough in the war that Russia began in February 2022. Here is an overview of the key events that have shaped the efforts to end war since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022: Arpan RaiMay 15, 2025 04:53

Zelensky heads for Turkey even when Putin does not present herself to peace talks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was on the way to Turkey yesterday following his challenge to the Russian leader Vladimir Putin to settle the war in Ukraine. Mr. Zelensky will meet Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara and had offered to go to Istanbul to meet Putin. A Ukrainian official said that Mr. Zelensky would only participate in Istanbul talks if the Russian president was present. In his night video address, Mr. Zelensky said that Ukraine would decide on his approach to peace talks in Türkiye once there was a clarity on Mr. Putin's participation. “The answers to all questions about this war why she started, why she continues all these answers to Moscow,” said Zelensky. “The way war will end depends on the world,” he said. Mr. Zelensky, with his European allies, calls for an immediate 30-day ceasefire, but Mr. Putin said he wanted to start talks to which the details of such a ceasefire could be discussed. US President Donald Trump recently supported the Ukrainian post, saying that he wanted the two parties to have a 30-day ceasefire to interrupt the greatest land war in Europe since the Second World War. A Russian legislator said yesterday that there could also be discussions in Türkiye on a huge exchange of prisoners of war, even if the leaders of the two countries do not participate. File: The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky comes out of his plane in Lisbon ( AFP / Getty images )) Arpan RaiMay 15, 2025 04:38

Who is part of the Russian delegation in Türkiye? Russia has published the list of their delegation for direct talks with Ukraine to settle the war with Vladimir Putin notably absent. The delegation should include: Vladimir Medinsky advisor

Defense Deputy Minister, Alexander Fomin, who participated in the last talks between the two parties in 2022 in the weeks following the Moscow large-scale invasion

Igor Kostyukov, director of the main intelligence department of the GRU, Russian military intelligence agency On Sunday, Mr. Putin proposed direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul “without any prerequisite”. However, late last night, the Kremlin said that Mr. Putin's name was not on the list of participants. Arpan RaiMay 15, 2025 04:18

President Trump will not join Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye US President Donald Trump is not going to Türkiye to join Russia-Ukraine today, an American official said. The manager was maintained after the Russian revealed who would be in his delegation for talks, and the list did not include Vladimir Putin. Trump initially played with the idea of ​​going to Türkiye if the Russian president was to join the peace talks in person. Arpan RaiMay 15, 2025 04:05

