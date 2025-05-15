Trump declares the era of “neocon” foreign policy





President Donald Trump has a vision of a “great transformation” in the Middle East. But it was not the transformation that American leaders have spoken to carry under the threat of a weapon. During his Tuesday speech at an American-Saudi investment summit in Riyadh, the president denounced the failures of the “interventionists” and promised a future “where people of different nations, religions and beliefs build cities together, and not bombing by existence”.

These words came with action. In his speech, Trump promised to raise all the American sanctions against Syria, and the next day, he shook hands with the new Syrian president Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who had a generosity of $ 10 million on the head of the US government six months ago. In the weeks preceding the summit, Trump put an end to the American war in Yemen and negotiated the release of the last American in captivity of Hamas. It remains to be seen if he can follow.

Riyadh was only the first stop of the four -day Trump's scheduled Trump tour of the Persian Gulf. He also plans to stop in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. In his speech, Trump praised the Gulfand -rich Arabic monarchies in Gulfand used their success to attack the architects of past American politics.

“The sparkling wonders of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called nation, neocons or non-profit manufacturers like those who spent billions of billions of dollars and billions of dollars not to develop Kabul, Baghdad and so many other cities,” said Trump. “Instead, the birth of a modern Middle East has been brought by the inhabitants of the region themselves, people who are here, people who have lived here all their lives, developing your own sovereign countries, continuing your own unique visions and trotting your own destinations in your own way.”

He also offered Iran “a much better way to a much better and more optimistic future”, stressing that “some of the closest friends in the United States in America are nations against which we have fought the wars in past generations”. Although Trump threatened Iran with more economic sanctions if it did not accept an agreement, he did not bring out his usual threats to bomb the country.

The Trump administration is currently negotiating with Iran on its nuclear program and informed the media that it was “encouraged” by the last meeting in Oman last week. The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, described the negotiations as “more serious and more direct” than before.

If Trump's brief war in Yemen was a dry race for the war with Iran, its awareness in Syria demonstrated its eagerness to transform enemies into friends. There were two problems at stake. One was that the congress and the White House had imposed intense economic sanctions on Syria designed to weaken the rule of Bashar al-Assad. The new Sharaa government inherited this embargo despite the reversal of Assad by force.

The second program was that Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, was himself a former Al-Qaeda commander. (As Trump joked, Sharaa has a “very strong past”.) There was an intense debate in Washington on the advisability of continuing economic pressure. In the end, Trump decided to offer a clean slate. During his handshake, Trump asked Sharaa to join an alliance with Israel, to expel the Palestinian rebels and to assume responsibility for the Islamic State supporters accused currently held by rebels led by Kurdish, according to a white house statement.

“It's good for Israel, having a relationship as I have with these countries,” Trump told journalists during the flight of Wednesday of Saudi Arabia to Qatar.

But the Israeli government and its supporters are quite nervous at the idea of ​​being left by Trump's new politicians. Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) said on Tuesday in a press release he had “been in close contact with Israel, because they are extremely concerned about the state of play in Syria”. And Trump's peace agreement in Yemen does not prohibit the Houthi forces to attack Israel, which they did in the middle of Trump's speech.

Perhaps the most worrying for Israel, the Trump administration has started direct talks with Hamas, via American Arabs for the founder of Trump, Bishara Bahbah. The United States has not informed Israel, who discovered this rear channel only by spies, according to Axios. Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised on Tuesday that there was “no way to stop war”, even if more hostages were released, Trump said in his Tuesday speech that he would work for this war to end as quickly as possible “.

Hamas on Monday agreed to release Edan Alexander, an American teenager from the captured New Jersey while he was fighting for the Israeli army. Alexander “would not be there if it was not for us, he would not live for the moment, probably none of the hostages would be living at the moment,” said Trump during the flight on Wednesday. Prince Saudi Faire Bin Farhan, who is Minister of Foreign Affairs, told journalists on Wednesday that he expected Trump's “very courageous decisions” on “the resolution of the wider questions of Palestine”.

The prince added that he “fully supports nuclear discussions between America and Iran and hopes positive results”. Trump also joked in his speech according to which lifting sanctions against Syria was one of the “things I do for” the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Trump has always been close to the Gulf monarchies. Saudi Arabia has invested $ 2 billion in a company managed by Trump's son -in -law, Jared Kushner. Just before the summit, Qatar offered the White House a luxury plane of $ 400 million. In the past, these states have had an influence for greater American intervention. They used a large part of their influence by trying to encourage Washington against their mutual enemies, such as Iran and Syria, and against each other.

But the prospects of the Gulf States have changed. On the one hand, they are satisfied with the victories they have won so far; The Syrian government has been overturned and Iran has been reduced to size. On the other hand, the success of the Yemeni and Iranian missile attacks has shown that even direct protection of the United States cannot protect the Gulf from the cost of war more in-depth. And the Gulf leaders seem really frightened that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can spread to threaten their reign.

Of course, the Gulf States still fundamentally want US protection, despite their changes on certain issues. In addition to his peaceful gestures, Trump signed a new sale of weapons of $ 142 billion in Saudi Arabia. The next day, he publicly signed a sale of drones of $ 2 billion previously agreed in Qatar. While Trump made fun of “Western interventionists who piloted people in beautiful planes” in the Middle East, these weapons agreements historically bring hundreds of American military advisers and defense entrepreneurs in the region with tacit promises of more direct American military assistance.

Before Trump neche on the Yemeni war, Saudi Arabia would have agitated an American escalation. The influence that the kingdom now uses to encourage diplomacy could easily be used to encourage war again.

After all, former President Barack Obama made the same promises as Trump at the start of his presidency, telling an audience in Egypt that there would be “a new start between the United States and Muslims around the world, based on mutual interest and mutual respect”. Over the next eight years, he ended up definitively anchoring American military participation in the region.

“Significantly, it is Trump pronouncing the speech of Obama Cairo … Only this time in Riyadh, and with notable adjustments, of course. But at the base, the message is roughly the same,” wrote the new editor -in -chief of Lines -En Chief Hassan Hassan. The only question is whether Trump can succeed when his predecessor failed.

