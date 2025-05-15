



On the morning of May 14, 2025, President Xi Jinping met the president of Colombia Gustavo Petro, who is in China for the fourth ministerial meeting of the Chinese-Celac Forum, to the great people of the Beijing people. Noting that Colombia is an important country in Latin America and the Caribbean (lake), Xi Jinping stressed that China has always seen the development of bilateral relations in a strategic and long -term perspective. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the creation of diplomatic relations between China and Colombia. Standing to a new historical starting point, China is ready to work with Colombia to promote a greater development of the strategic partnership between the two countries and bring more advantages to the inhabitants of the two countries. The two parties should consolidate mutual political confidence, improve strategic communication and keep firmly in the Bilateral Relations Development Department. The two parties should take Colombia to officially reach the large family of high -quality belt cooperation and to the road as an opportunity to promote quality improvement and upgrading of cooperation between the two countries. China is ready to import more high -quality products from Colombia, to support Chinese companies in investment and business in Colombia and participate in the development of infrastructure. The two parties can further extend cooperation in emerging fields such as wind energy, new energy vehicles, digital economy and artificial intelligence, and jointly reach a green and low carbon transformation. The two countries should do celebration activities for the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations a success, strengthen cooperation in education, culture, tourism and other fields, improve the exchanges of people and cultural and consolidate the public foundation of friendship between the two countries. Xi Jinping stressed that China-Lac cooperation is an important part of South-South cooperation. It complies with the general trend in global development and historical trends and complies with the common interests of China and the lake countries. The fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum has been successfully held, sending a positive signal to the world of common development and revitalization. As a rotation president of the Latin American and Caribbean Community of States (Ceuc), Colombia has made significant contributions to the successful maintenance of the meeting. China is ready to work with Colombia and other lake countries to deepen and continuously consolidate the construction of the Chinese-Lac community with a common future and bring more advantages to the inhabitants of China and the lake. Gustavo Petro said friendly relations between Colombia and China have a long history. Colombia is anxious to further develop its relations with China. The two parties should deepen political mutual trust, improve mutual support, advance belt and road cooperation, widen cooperation in fields such as trade, infrastructure, new energy and artificial intelligence and improve people's livelihoods. In the middle of the current and volatile complex international landscape, the selfish practices of certain countries are not beneficial to the world. All countries should unite to answer. Colombia is willing to cooperate in close collaboration with China to protect international equity and justice and protect the common interests of developing countries. After the meeting, the two heads of state jointly led the signing of the cooperation plan between the government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Colombia to jointly promote the construction of the economic belt of the Silk Road and the 21st century Maritime Road. Wang Yi was present in the meeting above.

