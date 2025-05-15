The reason why Jokowi offers legal assistance to Kasmudjo: he is elderly









Solo – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), had offered legal assistance to university supervisors when he studied at Gadjah Mada (UGM) University, IR Kasmudjo. The offer was given by Jokowi because considering the age of the Kasmudjo which was no longer young. We know that the trial against Kasmudjo was recorded at the Sleman district court with number 106 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SMN dated May 5, 2025 with the applicant, namely IR. Komardin. The Lawsuit was file to the Chancellor of Gadjah Mada University, Deputy Rector 1 of Gadjah Mada University, Deputy Rector 2 of Gadjah Mada University, Deputy Rector 3 of Gadjah Mada University, Deputy Rector 4 of Gadjah Mada University, Dean of the Facity of Forestry, Gadjah University, Head of the Faculty of Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University and IR. Kasmudjo. Scroll to continue with content “Yes, I went there because I read it, Pak Engineering Kasmudjo, then the dean of the Faculty of Forestry, the rector of UGM was prosecuted. Because seeing the state of Kasmudjo which is younger and is 75 years old, Jokowi offers legal assistance. But when he came there, Jokowi won that Kasmudjo had received legal aid from the Faculty of Forestry. “I went there to confirm if I could be able to help the legal team. But apparently, he was helped by the Faculty of Forestry UGM,” said Jokowi. The former mayor of the solo said that Kasmudjo had not responded to the diploma trial. Jokowi said the problem of false diplomas was a light case but was to be resolved immediately. “It is right ordinary. Yes, it is actually a light thing, but yes, it must be resolved in the field of law because if it is not extended,” he explained. In addition to offering legal assistance, Jokowi also had the chance to remember with Kasmudjo. “Yes, talk about the lessons first. Because it is he who holds full in his laboratory in his theory on the structure and the nature of the wood. Check the wood one by one,” he explained. “What is this wood, teak wood. What is wood, mahogany. What feels Sir, Kasmudjo is a champion,” he concluded. Previously reported Detik NewsThe 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the academic supervision teacher when he studied at Gadjah Mada (UGM) University. Jokowi said it had come into contact. “Today, I visited to stay in touch with university supervisors while studying at the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Mr. Ir. Kasmudjo,” said Jokowi in a download on Instagram @jokowiTuesday (5/13). In the downloaded video, Jokowi seemed to meet Kasmudjo, who welcomed with his wife. Jokowi was seen having embraced Kasmudjo's hand. Discover the video “Light Chat Jokowi with its UGM supervisor”: (APU / AHR)

