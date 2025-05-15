Militarism of manufacturing in a divided review in India – Oped – Eurasia

In the wake of the tragedy, the Prime Minister of India transforms national sorrow into a call for majority consolidation rather than sober statecraft.

A mourning nation, a leader in campaign mode

The Pahalgam massacre, where innocent pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra have been brutally attacked, rekindled a familiar cycle of sorrow and fury across India. However, in the midst of this national trauma, the response of Prime Minister Narendra Modis was anything but measured. His thunderous statements of revenge, disseminated across the country, developed what could have been a solemn moment of unity in a calculated performance of war rhetoric aimed at deepening the majority feeling and political polarization.

In Madhya Pradesh, Modi said that “the blood of each Indian demands justice” and promised that “these sheltered terrorists should face the anger of our soldiers”. Such language, dripping with a feeling of historical grievance and fair fury, has electrified its base. But a closer textual and rhetorical analysis of Modis declarations suggests a deeper political choreography: an orchestration of national anger in a form of aggressive Hindu nationalism which is downright in the long vision of the RSSS of a “Hindurashtra” inspired by the RSSS.

Hyperbola on the strategy: Modi's language anatomy

The post-palate speeches of Modis are heavy with a theatrical rate and emotional manipulation. His choice of enemy words inside, historical remuneration, the final battle moves the discourse of a specific act of terror to a broader civilizational confrontation. By supervising Pakistan not only as a hostile neighbor, but as the incarnation of existential evil, amended a geopolitical problem in an almost spiritual struggle.

This change is not accidental. He draws from a long -standing rhetorical strategy where militarist populism substitutes strategic clarity. War does not become an option of last resort but a narrative necessity to maintain political momentum. In Modis India, emotional saturation has replaced strategic sobriety and slogans have taken the place of politics.

Trump's support: dangerous validation

On the international level, the rhetorical belligerance of Modis has found a voluntary amplifier in former American president Donald Trump. In a quick and apparently disabled remark, Trump approved India's right to defend himself and suggested punitive actions against the managers of Pahalgam murders. This gave Mods a critical external validation allowing the BJP narrative machine to portray the quest for India for revenge not only as a regional necessity but as a just supported crusade by the most powerful democracy in the world.

The supporting trumps served double goals: he stimulated Modis' national position by aligning him with the global discourse of “war against terrorism” while offering the illusion of international impunity for aggressive actions against Pakistan. However, this rhetorical alignment, forged on populist impulses rather than on strategic calculations, risks pushing India further on the path of the militarist bravado without obtaining lasting gains.

China's cool council: a striking contrast

In the context of trumps' approval, China has taken a clearly different tone. The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged India and Pakistan to exercise a “maximum restraint” and pleaded for “calm dialogue”. The prudent position of Beijing, formulated in the language of regional stability, underlined the serious risks of uncontrolled climbing between two neighbors of nuclear weapons.

The intervention of Wang Yis subtly underlined the more important geopolitical issues than Modis' rhetoric seemed to ignore: that any reckless climbing would not only destabilize South Asia, but would also compromise the strategic and economic interests of Beijing in the region. In the great failure of Asian geopolitics, a Chinese fresh warning was a counterpoint that gives reflection on fellow nationalism. Adapping New Delhi.

Rhetoric for the electorate, not the battlefield

Despite Modis' muscular rhetoric, the India military establishment has shown no indication of planning for the large -scale war. The previous ones passed after Pulwama and Uri suggest that all reprisals is likely to be surgical, symbolic and carefully calibrated. The dissonance between the ardent public speeches of Modis and the prudent planning of the military reveals the essential truth: the main public of the rhetoric of the war of Modis is not Islamabad is the Indian electorate.

By invoking the imagery of sacrifice, betrayal and revenge, modified the monopoly of the BJPS on the discourse of national security. This allows him to present himself as the only defender of Indian honor while painting political dissidents as internal saboteurs. In this sense, war becomes less a question of step and the more a vehicle for domestic political mobilization.

From the external enemy to the internal witch hunt

A medico-legal reading of modis speeches shows a deliberate confusion of external threats with an internal dissent. Terms like “betrayal of the interior” and warnings on “invisible enemies” within Indian society subtly arise the sorrow to justify political repression. Rhetoric demonizes not only Pakistan, but implies the own Muslim minority and political criticism of India as potential treats a classic maneuver of the authoritarian populist game book.

Such a language bears frightening echoes of the first fascist discourse as described by thinkers as Umberto Eco: the cult of a besieged nation, the glorification of militarism, the obsession of internal enemies and the merger of religion with political identity. The post-pahalgame rhetoric of Modis therefore marks not only a tactical response to terror but a transmission of deepening towards illiberalism.

Strategic myopia and peril of illusions

The long -term security challenges of the India of cross -border terrorism at the cashmere insurrection require nuanced and difficult work: strengthening information, reparation of fractured confidence in cashmere, building diplomatic coalitions against the financing of terrorism. But such strategies do not have the immediate emotional gain that rhetoric in wartime provides.

By choosing the path of manufactured militarism, Modi risks strategic myopia. High on the nationalist but hollow fervor in terms of substantive gains, his response to Pahalgam can offer short -term political dividends at the price of deepening societal fractures and harming the India international credibility as a sober democratic power.

Sorrow as a spectacle, democracy as a victim

In the end, the post-pahalgame rhetoric of Modis transforms the national tragedy into a political spectacle. The true wounds of the erosion of democratic pluralism, the widening of religious divisions, the regular hollows of institutional controls and counterweights are masked behind the clamor of revenge and the optics of force.

It is said that nations are rarely defeated by the enemies they demonize. More often than not, they are defeated by the illusions they feed on themselves. In the armament of sorrow and manufacturing militarism, Modi risks digging the very idea of ​​India which he claims to defend by leaving only the echo of drums in an increasingly empty square.