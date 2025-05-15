Imran accepts Shehbazs offer for conferences





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and the founder of PTI, Imran Khan. Reuters / PID / File

Islamabad: In a major political development, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan agreed to initiate dialogue with the government, following a recent offer extended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to informed sources, Khan gave the green light for interviews to the president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, who met him in Adiala prison on Monday.

The former Prime Minister, however, expressed a strong preference that these talks take place far from the dazzling of television cameras to ensure significant results.

PTI initiates say that the party will officially approach the government to dialogue. The party believes that the past efforts of negotiations have failed under media control and therefore plead this time for a more discreet and targeted approach.

When he was contacted by the news, Barrister Gohar confirmed that he had transmitted the offer of the Prime Ministers to Imran Khan. However, he refused to share the details of the discussion or the management taken by Khan. I cannot disclose what was discussed between us, said the president.

The development follows the recent speech by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs on the prosecution of the National Assembly, where he invited PTI to join a national dialogue. While Barrister Gohar welcomed the proposal at the time, the holiday circles had clearly indicated that no progress could be made without the explicit consent of Khans. Sources within PTI also revealed that Imran Khan wanted the talks to have the support of the military establishment. A source added that Khan is even open to meeting a representative of the establishment to facilitate the process. This decision comes in the midst of growing calls to political reconciliation in the country after the recent misadventure of India. It remains to be seen if this behind -the -scenes dialogue will lead to a breakthrough.

