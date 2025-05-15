Donald Trump-Ahmad al-Sharaa meet the history of the scripts





Fast readings

The summary is generated by AI, revises the editorial room.

Donald Trump met the acting president of Syria, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Sharaa, formerly a non-designated terrorist, now leads the new regime of Syria.

Trump announced the lifting of sanctions against Syria, in place since 1979.

Riyadh:

Donald Trump, who is on a swirling visit to the Middle East, has scripted history when he met the acting president today of Syria Ahmad al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia. Of all its meetings and interactions, this meeting of President Trump was undoubtedly the most important and reshaped the geopolitical landscape in Central and Western Asia.

Why the heads turned on a global scale

The first reason why the heads turned when President Trump met President Al-Sharaa is due to the questionable history of the latter. Until very recently, Ahmad al-Sharaa was known by his war name Abu Mohammad al-Jawlani (also spelled al-Golani or Al-Joulani)-an unprecedented terrorist and appointed by the United States.

Over the past two decades, Al-Jawlani has held key positions in global terrorist organizations like Al-Qaeda and Isis. According to the “United Nations Security Sanctions Committee” Committee “in July 2013, Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani was declared a global terrorist to” participate in funding, planning, facilitation, preparation or perpetration of terrorists “.

From the global terrorist to the president of Syria

According to the United Nations Security Council sanctions committee, he was also found guilty to “provide, sell or transfer weapons” as well as “recruit” al-Qaeda and Isis. He coordinated directly with Al-Qaeda chief, Aiman ​​al-Zawahiri, and later with the Islamic Head of State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (who also called Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai).

In 2011, the year of the uprising in Syria against Russia and the Assad regime supported by Iran, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, asked Al-Jawlan to establish a front for Al-Qaeda in Iraq and Syria by developing a local presence.

In 2012, Al-Jawlani founded the Al-Nusrah Front (also known as Jabhat al-Nusrah), officially known as Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham-an unintegrated terrorist group which has officially become the ramification of Al-Qaeda in Syria. To date, the uprising in Syria, which began in 2011 with peaceful demonstrations, had become a revolution, with mass demonstrations against the Ba'athist dictatorship of the president of the Bashar al-Assad time.

Targeting the ASSAD regime supported by Russia and Iran

In 2017, the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham renamed the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham or HTS. Its main objective was to overthrow the Assad regime led by Bashar al-Assad and to establish an Islamic caliphate.

Over the years, the revolution in Syria has turned into armed conflict, before turning into a full civil war, slowly gaining ground across the country. In November 2024, in a sudden and massive offensive, led by the HTS of Al-Jawlani, the Assad regime quickly lost a major land, including its low cities.

On December 8, 2024, Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia and the Assad regime collapsed after 53 years of governing the country with an iron fist. Moscow could not come to the rescue of Bashar Assad in Syria because most of Russia soldiers were committed on the Ukrainian front. HTS chief Al-Jawlan said victory and was appointed acting president from Syria in January. He then officially took his current name Ahmad al-Sharaa.

The United States praises in Syria

The second reason why Donald Trump's meeting with Ahmad Al-Sharaa raised his eyebrows was that the American president announced that he was raising all the sanctions imposed on Syria, which has been in place since 1979.

According to the United States Department of State, sanctions were imposed on Syria and the Assad regime in 1979 after the country was appointed “a state sponsor” to provide “political and military support for various terrorist groups”. “The regime continued to provide weapons and political support to Hezbollah (Hezbollah) and continued to allow Iran to rearm and finance the terrorist organization,” said in a 2019 update.

The role of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince MBS

The third reason that drew global attention was that it was the Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman who suggested and organized the meeting between President Trump and President Al-Sharaa. After the meeting, Donald Trump acknowledged that the Saudi Royal played a crucial role in the decisions taken today.

In addition to all the sanctions raised, the meeting of Donald Trump, followed by a declaration of the White House, clearly shows that the United States has recognized and legitimized the new regime in Syria. President Trump said: “Syria deserves a chance of peace under Al-Sharaa” while the two heads of state met.

A closed-door meeting then started, during which President Trump encouraged President Al-Sharaa to do an excellent job for the Syrian people. The American president also urged his Syrian counterpart to sign the Abraham agreements with Israel and to expel all the foreign terrorists from Syria.

Today, President Trump, during the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, met Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa. President Erdogan of Türkiye joined by phone. President Erdogan congratulated President Trump for raising sanctions with regard to Syria and undertook to work alongside Saoudie Pic.twitter.com/0yhyzbq1o0

Karoline Leavitt (@presssec) May 14, 2025 The turkey equation and the support of the Gulf

The fourth reason why Reunion has taken a meaning for Asia was that Turkish President Erdogan joined Donald Trump and Al-Sharaa in Syria for a telephone call at their meeting.

Several Gulf nations have also put their weight behind the new regime of Syria, considering it as a possible counterweight to Iran, with Assad supported by Tehran being now confined to history books.

The prudence of Israel in the United States

Israel is not satisfied with the American recognition of Ahmad al-Sharaa as a Syrian president. Such Aviv warned Washington against legitimacy to the new government because of its terrorist history.

But with raised sanctions and the historic meeting of today, a new era began in the Middle East (Gulf) and Western Asia. Ahmad al -Sharaa’s dazzling boom in an uninated global terrorist to the new president of Syria – now with official links with America – is perhaps the most astonishing reversal in geopolitical history.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Donald Trump's announcement today as a “central turning point” in the country's trip. A statement published by their Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The abolition of these sanctions offers a vital opportunity for Syria to continue stability, self -sufficiency and significant national reconstruction, led by and for the Syrian people.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/global-terrorist-to-syrian-president-donald-trump-ahmad-al-sharaa-meet-scripts-history-8414179 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

