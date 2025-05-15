Colombia joins Belt and Road Initiative while Latin America short

– Colombia officially agreed on May 14 to join the belt and road infrastructure initiative on Chinas, while Beijing brings Latin America to counter the United States.

Latin America has become a key battlefield in the American president Donald Trumps confrontations with China, and the region is under pressure from Washington to choose a team.

China has exceeded the United States as the largest trading partner in Brazil, Peru, Chile and other Latin American countries, and two-thirds of countries have signed with the Chinese leader Xi Jinpings Belt and Road Infrastructure Drive.

On the sidelines of a large rally of regional leaders in Beijing on May 14, Colombia has become the last country to join the huge global initiative.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombias welcomed the agreement as a historic stage which opens up new opportunities for investment, technological cooperation and sustainable development for the two countries.

After a meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Mr. Xi urged countries to seize the opportunity of Colombia officially Joining the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) family to improve their cooperation, the Beijing State media said.

Publishing a video of the signing of the social media platform X, Mr. Petro wrote that the history of our foreign relations was changing. Now, Colombia will interact with the whole world on an equal footing and freedom.

The BRI is a central pillar of Mr. XIS OCE to extend the economic and political weight of Chinas abroad.

For more than a decade, he has provided investments in infrastructure and other large -scale projects in the world, in return offering the effect of political and economic leverage of Beijing.

Mr. XI inaugurated the Latin Americas of the first port financed by Beijing in Chancay, Peru, in 2024 a symbol of growing Asian superpowers of influence on the continent.

Free trade defenders

This week, the Chinese-Celac forum in Beijing saw China presenting itself as the defender of the multilateral order and the world's South Funder, with Mr. XI on May 12 by promising US dollars ($ 11.9 billion) in terms of development.

This commitment was part of a large set of initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation, particularly on infrastructure and clean energy.

Beijing will also cooperate on counter-terrorism and the fight against transnational transnational crime, said Xi, as well as the improvement of exchanges such as scholarships and training programs.

During a meeting with Chilean President Gabriel Boric on May 14, Xi said that the resurgence of unilateralism and protectionism has an impact on international economic and commercial order, according to the Chinese news agency of the Xinhua State.

As solid defenders of multilateralism and free trade, China and Chile should strengthen multilateral coordination and jointly protect common interests in the world, Xi told Boric.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, who arrived in Beijing, is also present at the China-Celac forum, which arrived in Beijing on May 10 for a state visit. Addressing the delegates, Mr. Lula said that his region did not want to repeat history and trigger a new cold war, adding: our goal is to be an asset in the multilateral order for a global good.

In talks with Mr. Lula on May 13, Xi said that the two countries should strengthen cooperation and oppose unilateralism together, according to the Chinese State media.

The United States and China have faced in Latin America, including on the Panama Canal, which Mr. Trump has promised for months to recover alleged Chinese influence. Washington considered an operation of the Hong Kong ports at the two ends of the interocéanic navigable track as a threat to its national security, but Beijing rejected the allegations.

The Chinas market regulator examines an agreement by the Hong Kong conglomerate, CK Hutchison, to unload 43 ports in 23 countries, including its two on the Panama canal to a consortium led by the United States.

The two largest economies in the world are two of the main users of the canal, through which 5% of all world shipping passes. AFP

JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.