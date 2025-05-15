



Two very different meetings are expected to take place today in two distant Turkish cities, both aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. NATO Foreign Ministers will meet in Antalya, while Russian and Ukrainian leaders will be visited in front of Istanbul for their first meeting of this type since the start of the war provided by Vladimir Putin. Donald Trump pressure for this last meeting and could even take place in his whistle tour in the Gulf to support the president of the turkeys, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with reception tasks. This rush of diplomacy led by the Turks burns Erdogans claims that Turkey can be a key mediation. The country has a unique position with regard to the Ukrainian conflict: as a member of NATO, it officially supports Kyiv but Erdogan also maintained a close personal relationship with Putin, as evidenced by his refusal to support Western sanctions against Russia. This allowed Turkey to sit in the midst of sensitive talks, whether on hostage exchanges or offers of black sea. Erdogan wants to keep Turkey as neutral as possible. During a front meeting with Mark Rutte, secretary general of Natos, he again insisted that the military alliance should not be involved in the war. Middle -hand man: Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Image: Getty) The eviction of Bashar al-Assad in Syria has further strengthened the hand of the Ankaras. Turkey was a funder coherent in the political and armed opposition to Assad, and the first country to send civil servants to meet the transitional government of Ahmed Al-Sharaa. This makes Turkey a key link with Damascus as Western countries, including the United States, starting yesterday to raise sanctions and assess how to manage the new administration. Turkey has also participated in efforts to end the resurgence of cashmere violence using its diplomatic influence with Pakistan, a close ally. Following all of this, Turkey is now essential for Europe while it tries to sail in a rapidly changing Middle East. This is exactly how Erdogan likes things. This is less good news for its interior political rivals, hundreds of whom have been thrown into prison since the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu at the end of March. A decade ago, such repressions made Erdogan a quasi-price in Western capitals. Today, autocratic concerns are dismissed while it takes place at the head of the negotiating table. Hannah Lucinda Smith is the correspondent for Istanbul monocles. For more opinion, analysis and insight, get down in Monocle today. This story originally appeared in the minute monocle … Free daily newsletter monocle. Register to get a monocle overview in your reception box every day.

