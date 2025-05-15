



In Beijing, the president Gabriel Boric and the President of the popular Chinese Republic, Xi JinpingThey specified a bilateral meeting this May 14. Reunion highlights the strength of links between the two passes. It is the fourth time in four years that the two LRES have been renamed. In the case, President Boric underlines the relevance of this relationship, stressing that “he explains the importance that Chile gives to relations with your steps. Likewise, Boric underlined the pioneering role of Chile in relations with China, by remembering that it was the first continental AP of Amrica in the recognition of the Republic of Popular China in 1970. Chilean support also underlined the entry of the Chinese into the World Trade Organization and the current free trade agreement. It is not a little bit, says the head of state, stressing that China is the main trading partner in Chile. “We keep the deep conviction that when trade is free and designed according to the improvement of the wells of peoples and not only of a few, it brings advantages that are reproaches. And that today gives is questioned in the world,” said Buric. In this line, criticize trade wars, evoking the 1839 opium war which affects China and the historical difficulties of Chile. The “irreducible will” by multilateralism and dialogue with actors such as European Unin, the United States and Asia-Pacific. “”Chile is a country that believes in multilateralismWho believes in La Paz, who believes in dilogo, that he has relations with the European UNIn, with the United States, with the passes of Pacphic Asia, with China, with our region and in Latin America. And we want to deepen this, “he said. The value of Xi Jinping Chile's commitment with multilateralism Xi JinpingOn the other hand, value Chile's commitment to multilateralism and free trade. I appreciate this, expresses the Chinese LDER, referring to the participation of Porto Ric in the Latin Chinese forum. In the same way, the The Asitic War that “the increase in unilateralism and protectionism has a negative impact on the world economic order”emphasizing the need for enhanced cooperation. South-South Cooperation The Chinese president proposed that the relationship between China and Chile serves as an example of South-South cooperation. I am ready to work with you to deepen cooperation between our pass in various fields, declare XI, highlighting the potential to enrich the complete strategic association. The bilateral meeting is part of a larger program in Asia by President Gabriel Boric, who covers meetings with Chinese vice-president Han Zheng and LDERES such as the presidents of Brazil and Colombia in the Chinese-Cerveau forum. This Renes 34 nations forum which represents 27% of the world's population and 20% of world GDP, consolidating its importance in the international scenario. Boric's visit to the Asician giant also includes his participation in Chile-China 2025 Business Forum, organized by Prochile and Investchile, which seeks to deepen trade links. The above, given that the trade between Chile and China developed at an average annual rate of 11%, going from $ 8,073 million in 2005 to $ 58,791 million in 2024. Records:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.biobiochile.cl/noticias/economia/actualidad-economica/2025/05/14/boric-y-xi-jinping-concretan-bilateral-con-critica-a-guerras-comerciales-y-defensa-al-multilateralismo.shtml

