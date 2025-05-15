



Russian President Vladimir Putin is not among the names listed by the Kremlin as being due to peace talks on the war in Ukraine in Istanbul on Thursday, despite calls from the Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to assist there. The delegation of Russia will rather be directed by the presidential aid Vladimir Medinsky, according to the Kremlin declaration. Zelensky had previously declared that he would attend talks and would meet Putin in person if the Russian president agreed, and said that he would do everything he could to make sure that the face -to -face meeting took place. President Donald Trump will not participate either, according to the media, despite the fact that he would do it before if Putin was there.

The talks are scheduled for 10:00 am, local time (8:00 am BST) in the Palais Dolmabahce in Istanbul and will be closed to the press, reported the Russian news agency Tass, citing a familiar source with the issue. Zelensky will be in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He said he would attend direct talks in Istanbul with Russia, but only if Putin was also assisted. “I am waiting to see who will come from Russia, then I will decide which stages of Ukraine should take. So far, the signals from them in the media are not convincing,” he said in his night video address on Wednesday. Putin and Zelensky have not met in person since December 2019. Russia and Ukraine had direct negotiations for the last time in March 2022 in Istanbul, shortly after Moscow launched its large -scale invasion of its neighbor. The fighting has raged in Ukraine since then. Russian forces have slowly widened the quantity of territory they control over the past year, mainly in eastern Ukraine. On Sunday, Putin called for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in the largest city in Turkey “without prerequisite”. Zelensky then announced that he would go in person and expected the Russian President to also travel. Putin's suggestion of direct talks in Istanbul followed the Western Powers call for a 30-day ceasefire after European leaders met in kyiv on Saturday. After Trump called Ukraine to accept the offer on Sunday, Zelensky said he would travel there himself. “It is useless to extend the murders. And I will wait for Putin to Trkiye on Thursday. Personally,” wrote Zelensky in an article on social networks. Earlier Wednesday, Trump launched the possibility of joining Reunion himself if Putin did. The American president, who is currently in Qatar, told journalists that he did not know if his Russian counterpart would attend “if I was not there”. “I know he would like me to be there, and that's a possibility. If we could end the war, I would think about it,” said Trump. The United States is expected to send a high-level delegation to talks. The best diplomat in the country, Marco Rubio, arrived in Türkiye on Wednesday, where he will meet foreign ministers on Thursday. Before this meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, said that he had met Rubio on Wednesday evening. Sybiha said he had reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to American peace efforts and called on Russia to “do the same thing as Ukraine's constructive stages”. Rubio plans to go to Istanbul on Friday, where the State Department said that it would attend talks with European counterparts to discuss the war in Ukraine. Arrived at his hotel in Antalya on Wednesday, Rubio did not respond when the BBC asked him if Putin came to Türkiye. Since his return to the White House, President Trump has sought to negotiate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. He put an end to a Western boycott of several years from the chief of Russia by addressing Putin by phone in February, and his envoy Steve Witkoff met Vladimir Putin for interviews in Moscow. Trump previously said that Russia and Ukraine were “very close to an agreement”. On Sunday, when Putin offered direct talks, Trump posted on his social platform Truth: “A potential day for Russia and Ukraine!”

