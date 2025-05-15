TThe previous one is strange, and the failure to take a squarely mystifying blow. Keir Starmer rushes with pleasure towards the disaster that Boris Johnson inflicted in 2020. If he had started to thwart the chances of re -election, he could not do it better.

In 2020, Johnson promised a brand new planning system for England which, according to him, promoted economic growth. He said he wanted to see 300,000 new houses built each year. He sought to build, to build, to build, but falsely affirmed that his plans had been thwarted by newts, which he used as stenography for environmental protections. He would sweep these protections.

At first, the answer was silent. Those of us who sought to explain the problems with our proposals have been ignored or rejected. But we could feel a slow wave of fury gathering, when people began to realize that what remained of our green and pleasant land would be given on a tray to ruthless societies.

In June 2021, during a by -election in the most conservative conservative constituencies, Chesham and Amersham, the Conservatives underwent a massive electoral shock, losing against Libs dem. A large part of reason, as condated by conservative deputies, was the anger of the assault proposed by Johnsons on the planning system.

In Parliament the following week, the secretary in the shade of the shadow, Steve Reed, argued that The unpopularity of conservative proposals is not because voters are Nimbys, because ministers like rather offensively to mark them, but because residents rightly want and deserve a word to say about how their own districts are developed. For what, He askedWould the government do something so desperately unpopular to their own voters, not to mention all other voters?

The problem of building houses, he argued, is not the planning process; It is the developers who do not build houses once they have consent. While nine out of 10 planning requests are approved, more than 1.1 million houses that have received their consent in the past decade has still not been built. The reason, he explained, is the land bank. It is there that a developer obtains the approval of a request to build new houses, but instead of building, waits for land values ​​to increase so that he can sell it without having a single brick. There wasAnd remainsa lot of evidence For this assertion.

The conservatives are frantically back, canceling the proposals that had triggered the rage of the public. But their fate had been broken, they no longer seemed unlikely. Now Reed is the secretary of the environment and chairs governments Infrastructure planning and invoiceWho will remove the wildlife protections, habitats, parks and playgrounds, deregulate the planning system and release our democratic rights. The bill, according to the government, will promote economic growth and allow the construction of 300,000 new houses each year.

The environment secretary, Steve Reed, at the Thames Rowing Club in Putney, London, September 5, 2024. Photography: Yui Mok / PA

Keir Starmer says he wants Build, baby, build. He justified the bill insisting That the newts and bats hinder development, although it remains as false as when Johnson said. The government admitted that there was almost no evidence that nature protections block development. Starmer has scored people who mean how their neighborhoods are developed as Nimbys who hinder time,, blockers and fanatics.

When I wrote for the first time on the threat of invoices for wildlife and green places, the deputy of the reeds, Mary Creagh, the Minister of Nature, denounced my article as a deeply misleading. She did not offer any evidence.

Two days after the publication of his letter, Green Watchdog governments, The Office for Environmental Protection, published its own analysis, which was very similar to the case I did: the bill would have the effect of reducing the level of environmental protection, the provisions are a regression. It was hardly surprising: a wide range of environmentalistsgovernment advisers and direct lawyer had already come to same conclusion. I asked Creagh excuses, but I received no response.

Partly in response to my article, the Department of Reeds held a press conference, the aim of which was to tell everyone that they were wrong. The brilliant journalist of Guardians Helena Horton asked questions about a provision in the bill which allows developers to throw local habitats, parks and playgrounds, as long as they pay to create alternative arrangements elsewhere. Doesn't that mean that people will be deprived of access to nature and green spaces, because the new provision would not even need to be in the same county? This is not the intention of the bill, it was said. But, she persisted, it is the effect of the bill? The manager admitted that it was. No matter what the intentions of governments are: what matters is what legislation says.

Anyway, his intentions could not be clearer. Starmer and Rachel Reeves say they want evacuatekick, demolish and sweep the laws on planning and nature. The violence of the language tells us everything we need to know.

Just as my deeply misleading article was going to put pressure on, the government announcement An amendment to the bill, closing the consultation on the major infrastructure projects at the crucial pre-application stage. This puts him even more closely to the 2020 Johnsons disaster.

By trying to justify the amendment, the government has cited the support of a lobbying group called Great Britain redone. It turns out to be managed by special advisers in Johnson and Liz Truss, and the old chief of research at the Adam Smith Institute, a very opaque Neoliberal junktank. His name is An independent basic organizationWho always triggers my alarm bells. Especially when he also tells us that Great Britain is currently able to accept basic funding.

I asked Great Britain redone what it can be called a basic organization, which finances it, what is its budget, that it has a board of directors and which sat there. This sent me a disjointed answer answering only one of these questions: all our current donors are listed online. But his website only names two, while declaring that he receives subsidies from a range of organizations. I asked three times, but I no longer heard. It is not only that similar groups revolved around Johnson. In some cases, they are the same people.

The bill may make no difference from the electoral perspectives of the works, as a starmer, betraying a hope after another, simultaneously detoxifying the reform of the United Kingdom and toxant the Labor Party, should already have torpedoes. But if that has not yet happened, it could be the final break. I ask again, what is it playing?