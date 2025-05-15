Politics
Supposed climate with Janja in China Minister of Chamusca and reform the fear of Lula against leaks – Cartacapital
The buzz on an alleged declarationof the first lady, Lamb yes silvaDuring a meeting with the president Lula (PT) and the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, ex and a particular minister: Rui Costa.
Among the assistants of the president, the chief of the civil chamber appointed the most likely responsible for the leak of the conversation classified by Lula as a very confidential and personal press. The allies of the coast, on the other hand, see an attempt to qualify it as an end goat with a wider clock with Janja's game. For them, their prominent position in the palatial structure gives him a recurring target of a friendly fire.
Done, however, that the minister play episodes of friction with the First Lady, especially when her opinions prevail in government decisions. It was Janja, for example, who indicated that Petasta Mrcia Lopes at the Ministry of Women, contrary to the preference of Rui by another name.
In government, he would have left Coast, the decision to prohibit the purchase of Janja chosen for the rhythm of the dawn which finally prevailed. The Minister was also assigned to the negative to an official position of the First Lady. However, Janja loved a room on the Palcio planalto and maintains a robust “informal cabinet” at least 12 people, according to a recent survey TO DOState.
Understand the case
The nearly 25 hours of flight between China and Brazil will devote themselves to trying to contain the crisis. Chroniclers of G1Andria Sadi and Valdo Cruz revealed that Janja had stolen the scene during dinner with Xi Jinping by asking the word to talk about Tiktok. She would have pointed out that the platform “promotes the extreme right” in Brazil, as indicated by the portal.
The attitude would have been considered disrespectful by President Chins, and even the First Lady of China, Peng Liyuan, would have embarrassed the Brazilian intervention.
In the following, Lula commented on the episode and criticized, without name, the leaders of the flight. The first thing I find strange: how did this question happen in the press? Some had the pachorra to call and tell a conversation he had at dinner. One very, very confidential thing. And very personal.
The president also said it was him, and in Janja, who asked Tiktok's question. I asked his compatriot Xi Jinping if it was possible to send one of the Confiança to discuss the digital question, in particular Tiktok. And a, the Janja asked the word to explain what is happening in Brazil, especially against women and children, he said.
CNN BrazilJanja claimed to be the target of machismo and misogyny by those who have witnessed and distorted the report. I see the machismo and misogyny of the part of those who witnessed the meeting and have transmitted, in a distorted way, which happened. And I see the amplification of misogyny by the press, which saddens me even more because it implies the commitment of women, he said.
LULA FERM
Given the leaks, Lula has more and more limited his circle of confidence in the set. Meet dozens of allies, common in the first two terms, has become rare.
To discuss strategic subjects, the president has consulted only a few ministers, such as Fernando Haddad (FARM), Gleisi Hoffmann (institutional relations) and Sidnio Palmeira (Secom) and Rui Costa. Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) is also among the most frequent interlocutors.
Since the start of the government, the fear of leaks has been worried by the president, who generally reprimands advisers in particular in government performance in approval polls.
