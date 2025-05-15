



Mouaz Moustafa:

No, the concern was justified when the government of Bibi Netanyahu arbitrarily bombed Syria after he had just left a horrible war, while the Israeli government, before meeting the new Syrian government, all calling them empty terrorists, keep the designations, keep the sanctions.

The concerns should come from efforts here in the United States to protect President Trump from the opportunity resides in Syria. What is in the best interest of Israel as a state is different which is in the best interest of an Israeli politician, this in progress war keeps them accordingly and perhaps outside the courtroom.

But what President Trump has done is something that is a service for the interests of the United States and, frankly, everyone's interests in the region, including Israel. While we met President Sharaa, he told us about the relationships of these immense militias supported by Iran who were alongside the troops on the Iraqi side of the Syrian border, that it was a real problem.

When we returned here last week, I met the National Security Council before President Trump went to Saudi Arabia. And I mentioned it was a real concern. And the head of the National Security Council that I met with Said, I saw the intelligence reports. It is.

This is the concern of the long -term security of Israel, having Hezbollah and IRGC in Iran and Isis at its borders. And, finally, I must say that at the moment, and this is under-declared, the new Syrian government, led by President Sharaa, worked directly with the American army on counter-Isis operations and counter-Al-Qaida operations.

It is just ironic that we say that he is not a changed man, he is really Isis with another hat, when he is the worst enemy of the Islamic State in Syria and vice versa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/how-trumps-meeting-with-syrias-new-leader-is-a-turning-point-for-the-war-torn-nation

