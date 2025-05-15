Former President Joko Widodo commented on his same with Prabowo: already Kebablasen





Joko Widodo felt that the same “kiss” was scandalous.

Former President Joko Widodo commented on the ITB students who had some time ago some time ago. The same included Jokowi and Prabowo as if “kiss”. Suddenly, the work accomplished with artificial intelligence was reported to the police. The work was carried out in March. Then the investigator started working in April, then the ITB student was obtained on May 7. He was also appointed suspect in the article of the ITE law. The student with the initials SSS was threatened with a 12 -year sentence. But the lawyer and the parents immediately transmitted apologies. ITB also promised to further promote their students. Jokowi considered that work was included in democracy in the digital age. But unfortunately, the same was considered scandalous. “Yes, it is democracy in the digital age. But in my opinion, it's Kebablasen. It's too much,” said Jokowi. He even heard his manufacturer request advice from the authorities. But work can be learning for all those that democracy must have a limit. “Yes, that's good for our learning. Yes (agreed to be encouraged),” said Jokowi. “But for the warning that it is like that to be our warning. Do not be interpreted as democracy, there is a limit,” he continued. Despite the scandalous sensation, Jokowi did not bring it in the field of law. Because he said the government had provided advice. “Oh no (brought to the law), the government has been decided that it will be encouraged,” he said. At the end of the media, they asked the same. “Just ordinary,” concluded Jokowi.

