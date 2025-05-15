XI: Construction in advance of the belt and the road





President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Colombian President Gustavo Petro at their meeting in Beijing on Wednesday. Feng Yongbin / China daily

Bogota signs cooperation plan, Bogota on BRI China and Colombia signed a cooperation plan on the joint belt and road cooperation on Wednesday, demonstrating the two countries “the commitment to strengthen their partnership in the turbulent international landscape. President Xi Jinping and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who is in China for the fourth ministerial meeting of the Chinese community of the Latin and Caribbean States forum, witnessed the signature of the document after their meeting in Beijing. During the meeting, XI told Petro that the two countries should take the official membership of Colombia on Belt and Road initiative as an opportunity to modernize bilateral cooperation. China is ready to import more high -quality products from Colombia and helps Chinese companies in investing in the country of South America and participating in its infrastructure construction, Xi said. The two parties can further expand cooperation in emerging areas such as wind energy, new energy vehicles, digital economy and artificial intelligence, and jointly carry out a green and low carbon transformation, he said. He urged the two parties to ensure the success of the celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations, strengthens cooperation in education, culture, tourism and other areas, improve the exchanges of people to the population and consolidate the foundation of public opinion for friendly links between the two countries. Colombia is the Celac rotating chair this year. The fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum was held in Beijing on Tuesday. Observers have said that Petro's visit to China is not only an opportunity to deepen bilateral relations, but also an important step towards promoting China-Lac cooperation. XI said that Chinese-Lac cooperation is an important part of South-South cooperation, aligns for global development and the historic trend, and serves the common interests of China and the lake countries. The successful concession of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum sends a positive signal to the world to seek shared development and revitalization, he said. China is ready to work with lake countries, including Colombia, to deepen and solidify efforts to promote the construction of the Chinese-Lac community with a common future to offer greater advantages to the peoples of the two regions, XI added. Petro said Colombia is looking forward to deepening his relations with China. He underlined the need for both countries to improve political mutual trust and strengthen mutual support. In the current complex and volatile international landscape, the practices of certain countries to pursue unilateral gains are not conducive to the world, and all countries should stand together to answer, said Petro. Colombia is willing to cooperate closely with China to defend international equity and justice and protect the common interests of developing countries, he added. Related story: China, Chile asked to create a common development model

