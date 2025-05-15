See: Operation Sindoor exposed the strategic depth of the Pakistans with Indian missile strikes | Latest news from India





New Delhi: For all the bluffs and boastful of the Pakistani army chief Gen Asim Munir and the frantic gesticulations of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan carried out during the Sindoor operation that he does not have the strategic depth to face the dominant Indian armed forces. The size is ultimately important. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Adampur air base with a MIG-29 fighter in the context. Faced with the Baloutche insurrection and Pachtoune nationalism on its Western front, Pakistan was taken in a slot stick with India hammering its air bases and its air defense systems east of the Indus and the Taliban governed in Afghanistan refusing to provide a strategic depth to its vulnerable targets with great value. To add to Munirs Pain, the Baloutches insurgents were on a raising targeting the Pak army and blocking any movement of western troops to the eastern front, in particular the occupied cashmere. Also follow | India Pakistan News Live Updates With almost all the aerial bases of the Pakistans on the east side of the Indus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is perfect when he says that the Indian armed forces can reach any corner of the Islamic Republic and knock on the enemy, quite simply, even if a Pak missile or two violations of Indian air defense, in India, has a considerable depth to protect its aircraft and air defense systems without compromising over time demotion. During four-day reprisals, Pakistan was caught in a pliers by India with munie maskarades which were called by the Indian Air Force, which literally emasculate the enemy's air defense systems with strikes guided by precision of the range of specific weapons and platforms. India struck in Bahawalpur and Muridke was as much as a total humiliation to provide that the beheading of the air bases of Chaklala, Sargodha, Lahore, Raficie outside the front bases like Pasteur, Bholari and Rahimyar Khan. Read also | The aerial defenses provided by Chinese are blocked, hit the air bases of Pakistan: how India presented its prowess in Operation Sindoor While the Indian army obtained the opponent locked up in a cross -fire fight, the Indian navy assured that the Pak Navy remained huddled in the port of Karachi, fearing the first strike. On May 10, the Indian Navy was waiting for a green signal for national security planners to make a missile strike at the Karachi naval port, but the Shehbaz Sharif government gave in and continued for no fire pact. If Pakistan had not continued for peace and he had run in the United States and China to support, the Indian Navy was to launch 200 missiles on the Karachi Naval shipyard with the intention of having completely incapable for the coming moments. Even if Indian used part of his formidable drone, rocket and missile arsenal, large Indian strikers like Apache attack helicopters and K-9 mobile artillery guns were waiting in the wings to decimate the Pak armor in the Sindh and in the Thar desert. But Operation Sindoor has shown that the battle has gone from the land to the air and that the sea holds the strategic edge in the event of vertical climbing. Although there is an opinion in a section of national security planners that the completely radicalized Pakistani army can push Islamic terrorists to avenge the Sindoor operation in India, the lethality of the Indian strike without seeking external support must have put the fear of God in Rawalpindi because the chances are completely in favor of India in the event of a terrorist response. Today, neither the Pakistani army nor its strategic jihadist assets have nowhere where to hide from the Indian arsenal and the Indian political leadership led by Prime Minister Strong, Modi, crossed the Rubicon when it comes to succumbing to international pressure. It will be along the dry summer for Pakistan with temperatures that shoot both Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

